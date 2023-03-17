NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — This time around, it was Krista Rousseau, her sister, Bethanie, and cousin, Cindy, who headed the charge to keep justice secured for their grandfather, Howard “Zeke” Harris.
Krista and her family on Monday morning attended the eighth parole hearing of James “Jamie” Hughes — the man convicted of murdering Harris in the early fall of 1982.
According to Harris’ family, Hughes this week was denied parole and will remain locked up.
“It’s horrendous to re-live it,” said Rousseau , who was 14 when her grandfather was killed.
“We got good news. Five more years.”
Hughes, who is serving life in prison for the murder, has been held for 41 years. Prior to this week, he was last denied parole in 2014.
He is approaching 70 years old, and Rousseau said he has “never taken accountability” and has yet to apologize to her family.
Hughes was sentenced in 1983 after being convicted of murdering Harris, who was the owner of Zeke’s Exchange.
Harris, 79, was working in his store on Sept. 15, 1982, when he caught Harris rifling through his desk. Hughes proceeded to beat Harris to death with a ball peen hammer.
Krista and Bethanie’s mother, Katharine, was recovering from COVID-19 on Monday and watched the parole hearing over Zoom.
“It’s the first one she hasn’t been to in-person,” Rousseau said of her mother. “Today was different … My sister Beth and I coordinated everything.”
Rousseau said it has been difficult for the family to re-live the crime and re-tell the story of Harris’ death. Though, she adds, the family keeps returning to the parole board each time Hughes is eligible to “keep themselves safe and the community safe.” Rousseau said she believes Hughes would settle in North Kingstown if he was ever to be approved his freedom.
“We feel like we have to keep him in prison,” Rousseau said. “We would be afraid for ourselves and the community.”
Wickford’s playground is named in memory of Harris, who was well known and respected in the North Kingstown community for his “kind and charitable acts.”
Harris settled in Quonset and would deliver furniture to Navy troops.
“We get tons of letters, even 41 years later, telling us how wonderful my grandfather was,” Rousseau said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.