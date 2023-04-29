NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council on Monday unanimously approved a motion to adopt its $129.8 million town budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, with a general fund budget of $39.3 million.
There will be $5.7 million put toward water funds, a debt service fund of $5.3 million, and a sewer fund of $2.5 million.
The library fund is set at $1.6 million, while there will be $1.9 million set aside for the golf course.
The school fund, for the town appropriation, is set at $59.5 million and for the school fund for state aid, there will be $11.5 million.
School food service funds are set at $1.1 million, while total school enterprise funds and school restricted funds will cost $1.2 million and $6 million, respectively.
Prior to the vote, council member Lawrence Mandel requested that the council have access to the school’s financial plans, through either the town manager or financial officer.
“I think, given the lead up to this, the fact that the school department hasn’t had a permanent financial officer for the past six months, that they’ve had two interim superintendents, I think the visibility into the financials is probably more important than it’s ever been,” Mandel said. “And, I would be much more comfortable approving the request for the school department, if we had read-access by the town manager and the town financial officer. I don’t anticipate any problems in that budget, I support what the school has asked for, but I think it’s only prudent, that we have that opportunity to review the financials on an ongoing basis, especially this year.”
Council member Matthew McCoy expressed that he believed the budget presented was a “viable.”
“I don’t believe we need to do a deep dive,” McCoy said. “I’m ready to vote on it today.”
Following Mandel’s comments, council member Kimberly Ann Page spoke on the topic of recent turnover in the school department.
“We as a town council approve the bottom line, and as much as I’ve heard over many years about the town wanting to have more control over the school budget, that’s not really what our job is,” Page said. “We approve the bottom line for the schools and then hopefully they will spend it wisely and I have faith in the school committee that they will do that. And so, I’m ready to approve what they have here.”
Council member Katherine Anderson said the council “can’t delay,” with the approval of the budget, however, expressed that a top priority moving forward could be to receive updates from the school department, via read-only versions of their financials.
The Town Council last week held a public hearing surrounding Town Manager Ralph Mollis’ preliminary budget.
“The majority of our town budget is funding our school department, which provides outstanding education — award-winning education — to our students here in North Kingstown,” Mollis said.
The school department budget at $71 million represents 62% of the town’s total budget, while public safety was expensed at $22.2 million, or 19% of the budget.
Government services combined cost $11.5 million, and 9% of the town’s budget.
“That 9% truly accomplishes a lot, 9% of our budget funds all administrative services … town clerk, building, planning, IT, Human Resource, senior center, recreation, civic contributions,” Mollis said. “That 9% is all the other departments that really provide valuable and important services to our town.”
