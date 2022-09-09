NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Hugs, high-fives and smiles could be found in abundance on the first day of school for children in Narragansett.
The dreary weather didn’t bother the youngsters who hopped off their buses and made the short walk into Narragansett Elementary School Tuesday to begin a new school year.
Preschool teacher assistant Sida Hyde walked several of the preschoolers into the building on their first day.
“It’s great. The excitement of a new school year, they’re all smiling and excited and we’re definitely keyed off of their energy,” she said. “The first day is all about getting to know each other and making friends and playing, setting an example that school’s fun.”
For students and staff, returning to the classroom this week looked a lot more like it did in 2019 than either of the previous two years. COVID-related restrictions such as masking and distancing have receded, and staff and students seemed at ease with the changes.
Children coming into Narragansett Elementary School for the first time got a special escort by teachers and staff, and a personal welcome from Supt. of Schools Peter Cummings.
“Here we go,” Cummings said as the doors opened and the first few youngsters walked inside. “Welcome back!”
The preschool children used the main entrance, where school specialists greeted the kids and helped guide them to their classrooms. Older children entered through a doorway on another side of the building.
“We’re thrilled to be opening as normal as possible,” Cummings said. “One of the silver linings of the pandemic was the opportunity to re-think some of our systems. Now we are doing our entry and exit a little different and it seems to be a little smoother.”
One change from the past two years Cummings noticed Tuesday was a marked increase in the number of students arriving on buses.
“People were essentially keeping their kids off buses,” the previous two years, he said. “There are more kids on buses this year. That’s a good sign.”
Another group of preschoolers got off a bus and passed by.
“I rode on the bus,” one little girl exclaimed to Cummings. “I stayed seated.”
Principal Lisa Wilson said the school had no special events planned for the day.
“It’s a regular school day,” she said. “We like to get them in and get them into a regular routine. We think about getting them into a back to school mode and getting to know their classmates and teachers.”
The scene of students finding their classrooms, re-connecting with friends and meeting new teachers repeated throughout Narragansett and North and South Kingstown Tuesday.
South Kingstown parent Sharon Martinez said her daughter, a high school junior, had a great first day.
“She came home and talked about all her classes with such a joy and excitement,” Martinez said. “Her favorite thing about today was being an upperclassman and attending a junior and senior assembly today.”
Some South Kingstown parents said the bus schedules were confusing and changed at the last minute. That would need to improve, they said.
But most said that in other respects the day went well.
Jessica Mayhew’s son had his first day of kindergarten at The Compass School: “In his words, ‘It was the goodest day,’” she said.
Even older kids who are used to getting back into the routine of classes and homework are looking forward to the new year.
“My seventh-grader came home from CCMS today and told me she was so excited because all of her teachers seemed super engaged and motivated,” parent Tiffany Doran said. “My ninth-grader was thrilled at how friendly all of his teachers were and that he recognized other students in all of his classes. I think it’s going to be a great year.”
