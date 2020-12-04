SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The fifth annual Bosgraaf Stained Glass Studio Holiday Sale is on this weekend, allowing people the opportunity to buy handcrafted stained glass and fused glass works from ornaments to window art to lampshades and more from the studio’s over 30 student-artists.
The sale will look a little different this year due to COVID-19, with owner Peg Corcoran opting to host it over two days, this Saturday and Sunday, instead of the traditional one-day event.
“We added Sunday just because we know (we can have only 10 people at a time),” Corcoran said. “There’s usually 150 to 200 people in that one day when we’ve done it before, so now we figure if we spread it over the two days, just because we can only have the 10 people in at a time, and we’ll see how that goes. It might be something we continue to do.”
One thing that isn’t changing, however, is the studio’s donating 10 percent of all sales to charity, with this year’s recipient being their neighbors at the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale.
“As far as COVID goes, I know there’s a lot of families in need,” Corcoran said. “There are every year, but it seemed like moreso this year, so I thought that that was probably the best choice.”
At points earlier this year, Corcoran was unsure if her studio, which was closed from late March to July, would even be able to hold a sale this year.
“There was a lot of talk in the summer of whether to go forward or not, but they were interested in still doing it (and) we figured we’d move forward and make adjustments as we go depending on what was going on,” Corcoran said.
Corcoran contacted the state’s Department of Business Regulations and worked with them to develop a COVID-safe plan, which was later approved by the Town of South Kingstown and had further adjustments made by the DBR to comply with the latest COVID-19 regulations.
Gone are the popular hot chocolate bar and live music performances from years past, as neither can be held this year due to guidelines, but the main attraction of handcrafted stained glassware remains.
“There’s a lot of stained glass panels for hanging in the window, but there (are) a lot of ornaments, that’s generally the biggest thing,” Corcoran said. “We have some other things like some slump bottle serving trays, some lanterns. One of my students made a bunch of big lanterns you can put on your porch with stained glass panels in it.”
As per guidelines, only 10 people will be allowed in the shopping area at a time, with five volunteer artists running the sales who will be able to answer questions about their specific pieces.
“The students really enjoy it,” Corcoran said. “It gives them an outlet: a way to display and sell some of their work. It wasn’t an easy decision, and at times I wondered if we made the right decision, but I figured we’ll see how it goes.”
As the only full-time employee of her studio, Corcoran said she’s incredibly grateful for her students, who first proposed the idea for a holiday sale to her five years ago.
“It was really a group of my students in one of my classes that kind of came up with the idea of having some kind of a sale at the holidays where they could sell some of their work and showcase their work, so that’s kind of how it took off,” Corcoran said. “(We) put it out for all the students – I have about anywhere between 60 and 70 students – and about half of them participated... That’s really how it started and it just took off from there. Every year it’s gotten bigger and we’ve done better.”
While Corcoran has all kinds of measures in place to make the sale as safe as possible, she understands not everyone is comfortable coming out to shop in person. So, she is considering selling some of the unsold items from after the weekend on the studio’s Facebook page and offering curbside pickup, though she said nothing is set in stone yet.
The fifth annual Bosgraaf Stained Glass Studio Holiday Sale will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the studio itself, which is located “on the rotary” at 1214 Kingstown Road in Peace Dale. Masks and social distancing will be required.
For more information, check out their website, bosgraafstudio.com or check them out on Facebook under Bosgraaf Stained Glass Studio.
