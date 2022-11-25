In Narragansett, town council veteran and top vote-getter Susan Cicilline Buonanno was denied the chance to lead the new council.
In South Kingstown, two men will head up a council with a female majority, and the top election winner was passed over for leadership roles there as well — for the second time in two years.
This was the new landscape at the end of meetings in both towns Monday, and now some residents are concerned about what’s in store for the next two years.
There’s no rule that says the council must install the person that receives the most electoral votes as its president. The only votes that matter are those of the council members.
However, custom in both towns at various points in time has been to choose the top two candidates as council leaders, though that isn’t always adhered to, either.
The president controls the meetings and largely presides over ceremonial or other official matters of the council, such as signing contracts and attending ribbon cuttings.
But a council president can also set the tone for how the body operates — something residents of Narragansett know all too well.
A split took place Monday when Ewa Dzwierzynski, re-elected to her second term, became president with the votes of newcomers Jill Lawler and Steven Ferrandi, along with her own vote.
The same trio also chose Lawler as new president pro-tem, a post she held two years ago in 2018-20.
Cicilline Buonanno received the town’s most votes Nov. 8, at 3,711, while Dzwierzynski came in second at 3,609, according to the state Board of Elections. Cicilline Buonanno received a nomination for president from fellow councilor Deb Kopech. Cicilline Buonanno in turn nominated Kopech for president pro-tem.
Later, Cicilline Buonanno posted remarks that she said she wasn’t able to deliver at the meeting because there had been no comment period on the selection of a president.
“It has been the established tradition of this council since 2014 and councils all over our country that the individual who receives the most votes in the election is chosen to lead the council and serve as president,” Cicilline Buonanno said. “This practice is fundamentally a means to respect the decision of voters by recognizing that the highest vote getter enjoys the greatest amount of public support.”
The new council deviated from the routine appointments of positions including town solicitor and municipal court judge.
The council voted to keep Municipal Court Judge John E. DeCubellis Jr. and Solicitor James M. Callaghan, but also to advertise for their positions.
“I think it’s a mistake,” Cicilline Buonanno said. “I think the town is served well by them. Why would you do this to the town now?”
Dzwierzynski said advertising for the positions was an opportunity “to see what’s out there and give options,” and doesn’t necessarily mean anyone will be replaced.
“This is a new council and the council deserves to select who it wants for these positions,” she said.
Jesse Pugh, president during the last term, spoke as a member of the public. He defended the work of both DeCubellis and Callaghan.
“To come in and wipe out these positions in the first meeting is really irresponsible,” he said. “I’m a little bit in shock actually.”
Others worried the new council will resemble the 2018-2020 council, which held meetings that frequently turned into shouting matches between councilors and members of the public.
Some critics took aim at Dzwierzynski for siding with unaffiliated candidates Lawler and Ferrandi after campaigning with Democrats Kopech and Cicilline Buonanno.
A few audience members at the meeting held up signs with “Respect the tradition,” and “Be honorable,” written on them.
Win Hames, a council candidate and head of the local Democratic Town Committee, said the town is in danger of returning to a practice two decades ago where a new council would fire all senior staff.
“I would hope you listen to the people. This is not what they want. We do not want to go back to that type of politics,” he said.
In South Kingstown, council members chose Rory McEntee to continue as president, even though Deborah Bergner received the most votes in the election, 7,323. McEntee got 7,275 votes, according to the Board of Elections.
Council Member Jess Rose led an unsuccessful attempt to vote Bergner in as president. Patricia Alley, Michael Marran and McEntee voted against it.
The council also denied an effort to make Bergner its vice president, with Alley, Marran and McEntee voting to place Marran, a newcomer, into the role. All members of South Kingstown’s council are Democrats.
Bergner, who also was the highest vote-getter in 2020, said she chooses to focus on helping constituents.
“No matter where I sit at the dais, I will continue to serve you, and you can count on me to lead from whatever seat I’ve had, just as I always have,” Bergner said.
She later attempted to open the meeting up for public comment, but McEntee, Marran and Alley voted against the move.
“Typically, comments from interested citizens has not been added to an agenda for a swearing-in ceremony,” McEntee said. “I don’t think there’s a reason to entertain that at this meeting. Officers have been elected, differences arise, issues run high between people, but I don’t see a need to have comment at this meeting. It’s a swearing-in ceremony.”
Bergner said McEntee had just twice invited dialogue with the community.
“There’s maybe three people of 50 here who have something to say,” she said. “Perhaps someone’s going to say, ‘Great job, Rory,’ and that’s would feel pretty good, so why not?”
McEntee said he is not trying to block public comment.
“It’s just never been done at a meeting like this, which is a swearing-in and is supposed to be ceremonious,” he said.
