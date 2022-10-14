WAKEFIELD, R.I. — A fall Oktoberfest festival this weekend holds the promise to bring fun and entertainment along Main Street in Wakefield as fall chills the nearby beach waters and sunbathers seek other things to do.
“It’s always a good time and draws a lot of people, including some from out of town or other places in Rhode Island,” said Joe Viele, executive director of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce.
The annual event, marking its sixth year, offers food, music and streetside sales from area shops on a Saturday afternoon for anyone looking to stroll Main Street during this event which hundreds have attended in the past
“Every Oktoberfest brings different attractions downtown,” said Kenny Tetzner, owner of Phil’s Main Street Grill. “We like to mix it up every year while keeping the most popular acts and German food people love.”
The celebration is presented by Phil’s Main Street Grill and the Contemporary Theater Company, who ask patrons to consider making food donations to the Jonnycake Center.
“We enjoy helping create cultural activities like Oktoberfest — it’s what we’re all about,” says Tammy Brown, the Contemporary Theater Company’s artistic director.
“Bringing local and regional acts to the community is a fun way to celebrate everything we love about Main Street, South Kingstown and South County.”
The festival, from noon to 11 p.m., will have three stages for multiple bands and entertainers, costumed characters for the kids and an authentic German biergarten with local brews, Bavarian pretzels and bratwurst.
Most of the action will be at the biergarten behind Phil’s Main Street Grill and the outdoor stage at The Contemporary Theater along the Saugatucket River, where visitors can enjoy the final RiverFire of the season.
A portion of Main Street, from Robinson Street to Kenyon Avenue, will be closed to vehicles from noon to 5 p.m. to make room for artisans, street performers and outdoor sales by downtown merchants.
Free transportation is available around downtown and Peace Dale for easy access to the fun. Tickets are $10 at the event or online at https://www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/. Kids 10 and under are free.
New this year are the Sanderson Sisters, the trio of witches from the movie Hocus Pocus, Wakefield Idol contestants and past winners, and three bands — Purple Honey, who will play the classics along with reggae, rock, jazz and pop, Brass Attack, the hottest horn band in southern New England, and Guess Method, Motif magazine’s best jam band of 2022, who will close out the evening.
Children can enjoy princesses Elsa and Anna from Disney’s Frozen, the Union Fire District’s Touch-a-Truck program for the kids, Big Nazo puppets, costumed characters, break-dancers, bucket drummers and more.
The biergarten gets lively after dark, but it all starts at 1 p.m. with the traditional tapping of the keg. The event will be followed by a short Münchner Kindl (Munich child) parade, accompanied by the Providence Drum Troupe.
The Munich child is the longtime mascot for Munich’s Oktoberfest. In Germany, the mascot is a robed young woman riding horseback holding a huge beer stein.
In Wakefield, the Münchner Kindl will toss candy to the crowd from a hoisted barrel.
Competitive games are on tap as well – a traditional stein-holding contest and hands-free Bavarian pretzel-eating, among others. More tradition comes from the oompah Hofbräu Spieler Band.
Enjoy authentic bratwurst and sauerkraut, schnitzel, apple cider, sausage and peppers, pretzels and beer. Whalers Brewing Company and Chair 2 will be there, and German pilsners and wheat beers will be served on tap.
Wine will also be available. Burgers, hot dogs, chicken, French fries and kettle corn will be offered too.
Dancing covers the map. Look for the S.G.T.V. Alpenblumen Schuhplattler Dancers performing traditional Bavarian steps, stomps and claps.
Providence’s The TropiGals, known for their vintage tap and old-time Hollywood dancing, and the Ladies of the Rolling Pin, who put a twist on traditional English dancing and yes, with rolling pins are involved.
In 2016 the first Oktoberfest appeared in what was billed as the Wakefield River Fest and Oktoberfest.
At the time, Tetzner said, ”This is going to be way better than the festivals we had in the past. We really stepped it up this year … and we have something for everyone, something for the kids, something for the college/URI [crowd], something for families, older people – we catered to everyone.”
In the years that followed, except for a COVID-related cancellation one autumn, Tetzner’s prediction came true as did another comment from him in that 2016 start-up year.
“Once we get this one under our belt, [the festival] will be a lot easier,” to plan and organize next year, he said. “But we definitely pulled it off. This is going to be one hell of a show.”
