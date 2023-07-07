SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A national expert in education leadership says that local officials’ conflict-plagued relationships with school superintendents may continue until officials examine their contributions to the problem and couple the understanding with immediate action to restore trust.
“Because of the inertia of higher turnover of superintendents, it is important for South Kingstown to focus on leadership stability,” said Brown University Professor Kenneth Wong, an authority in governance redesign of school systems.
Last week, Mark Prince became the third in a line of successive superintendents to leave the South Kingstown school district with a separation agreement in a path of a tumultuous relationship with the School Committee and the Town Council, both comprised of all Democrats.
“The tenure of a school superintendent is likely to become shorter than 2.5 years, given the many complicated challenges posed by the pandemic,” said this advisor to various U.S. Secretaries of Education, and adds to relationship hostilities can create a toxic atmosphere.
Whether in public or behind the scenes, continuous deteriorating relationships between a superintendent, School Committee and Town Council can foster a reputation of a district mired in strife.
It could warn off highly qualified people — possessing needed expertise, management skills and leadership — from applying for the job, say various education experts.
School officials need a public recovery plan, including public forums for expressing discontent, say these experts.
Interviews with local officials produce a mixed reaction to these suggestions and a lack of a definite direction despite knowing for at least two months Prince most likely would not be retained.
School officials have not responded to a request for a copy of Prince’s contract.
Introspection Needed
“It’s really about introspection and analysis to figure out what (the town) needs to do better,” said Robert Hicks, who served as both South Kingstown school superintendent and interim school leader at one point.
“When I came to South Kingstown in 2002 following a similar situation, I met with the School Committee and the members said, ‘The problem is us. We’re looking for someone to help us fix us,’” he said in an interview this week.
Hicks has a following among some former and present town officials. They cite his reasonableness and insight into management as someone qualified to help the district.
“The town needs to say, ‘We own this thing and we have to fix it,’” he said.
Paula Whitford, School Committee chairwoman, said, “We have to ask, ‘How did we get here? Why is this such a trend in South Kingstown?’”
School Committee member Carol Vetter added that each superintendent left with public acrimony for different reasons.
“Introspection is needed to see if we can gain some insight to better match the needs of our district and community with the next superintendent’s leadership skills,” she said without addressing whether the board needs to look at itself.
In her view, “steps for introspection need to begin with really understanding the dynamics of our district and our community,” Vetter said. “We are a unique community in that we value and support education, but can also be very demanding of our school officials. To find the “right fit” in our next superintendent, we must understand these dynamics.”
Committee member Kate Macinanti agreed that self-reflection among all is needed to go forward.
“I apologize to all the teachers and administrators for getting it wrong again. We need to get it right this time. We need to introspect, to take a step back,” she said.
Long-time School Committee Vice Chairwoman Michelle Brousseau, elected 11 years ago and who served through the departure of the three successive superintendents, declined an interview on the topic.
Another committe member would not agree to be named in an interview and one other did not respond to an email request for an interview.
Public Discussions
All parties involved should be public and open as well as proactive in communicating with the public as part of a necessary remedy for this situation, according to researcher in educational practices Elizabeth Zagata.
Her work has included analysis of relationships among elected school panel members and their superintendents.
She is a doctoral candidate at the University of Connecticut’s Neag School of Education and a scholar with the National Center for Leadership in Intensive Intervention.
She wrote a report last year entitled, “Superintendent Relationships With School Boards: Collaborating for Student Success.”
Districts with a positive relationship between their superintendents and school board have better student outcomes, she said.
“As primary leaders of the school district, superintendents must foster successful collaboration with the school board,” she wrote. “Fortunately, the aforementioned obstacles can be mitigated by clearly defining roles, establishing a shared vision with clear indicators of success, prioritizing communication and providing support and training.”
In a separate interview she also said that rather than shying away from the likely public discontent, the South Kingstown School Committee might want to consider embracing it.
The Committee could offer forums for community members to share their thoughts on what has happened and what people see as important considerations for moving forward.
However, jointly sponsored ones didn’t meet with enthusiasm from Town Council President Rory McEntee.
He fell back on the Town Council having time-limited opportunities for comments at its public meetings rather than separate forums dedicated to an admittedly politically volatile subject that recently drew out historic numbers to turn down a grassroots drive to cut the school budget.
McEntee pointed out that he doesn’t consider the council’s role or approach a major factor in the three superintendent’s departures, but stopped short of saying the council had no reason to evaluate any of its responsibility.
“I won’t go as far as to say it’s not warranted,” he added.
He re-directed the interview away from forums and sought to offer an alternative.
“With the next superintendent I think we may be more active, such as meeting to talk about the best way to work together, goals we mutually have and expectations for our formal meetings,” he said.
Wong and others, including Harvard Professor Paul Reville, another nationally known expert in school management issues, have agreed with Hicks about situations like the one in South Kingstown.
“First, the school committee and the next school superintendent will need to develop an understanding and professional trust in their shared responsibility,” Wong said. “Second, there is an ongoing need for the school district leadership, including the school committee and the superintendent, to inform the public, especially parents, about major development in school affairs.”
Asked about these and other suggestions, Paula Whitford, School Committee chairwoman, said this week that all ideas are on the table.
“I can’t tell you what our plans are going forward, what our goals are going forward to avoid this from happening again,” she said, noting that her committee will be examining the relationship troubles between now and an August retreat.
School committees, such as South Kingstown’s, with serious relationship issues with successive superintendents may need either a mediator or outside consultant, those studying these relationships said.
The outside person can help to separate bias — implicit or overt — in observing various roles each plays in creating a system of operations that could have repeated inherent faults with it, they said.
Further, say experts, it can help to show or illustrate “confirmation bias,” which is people’s tendency to process information by looking for, or interpreting, information that is consistent with their existing beliefs.
This biased approach to decision-making is largely unintentional, and it results in a person ignoring information that is inconsistent with their beliefs.
These beliefs can include a person’s expectations in a given situation and their predictions about a particular outcome. People are especially likely to process information to support their own beliefs when an issue is highly important or self-relevant.
A consultant can bring light to a committee’s and department management staff’s role in prolonging — rather than short-circuiting — a crisis of trust in officials and the running of operations.
“They need critical friends right now,” said Reville also former Massachusetts Secretary of Education, about these kinds of situations.
Very important story, thank you for covering. Please note two critical details you did not mention - the first two superintendents in the triple departures were terminated by sitting school committees, they did not leave voluntarily. The most recent resignation is a different matter all together that from what I gather has to do more with personal matters rather than personnel matters. It matters how superintendents left our town. We have a great town with involved citizens both young and old, we have a great system, and great kids. We need a charismatic leader not a retired, old horse. Hopeful citizen here for a bright new future.
