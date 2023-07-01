SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Friends of Green Hill Pond advocacy group says that efforts to improve long-contaminated water quality are now focused on controlling stormwater effects by using filtration systems and rain gardens.
The group last week held a community meeting and explained the various ways it wants to reduce stormwater pollution on the 439-acre pond.
The approach will involve constructing four municipal filtering sites and encouraging residents to create rain gardens, said Mary-Gail Smith, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit group.
A rain garden is a depressed area in the landscape that collects rainwater from a roof, driveway or street and allows it to soak into the ground. Planted with grasses and flowering perennials, rain gardens can be a cost-effective and beautiful way to reduce runoff from your property.
Rain gardens can also help filter out pollutants in runoff and provide food and shelter for butterflies, songbirds and other wildlife.
Dennis Bowman, the group’s president, said, “Friends of Green Hill Pond, along with its partners at the Town of South Kingstown and at the University of Rhode Island, are working on several projects that promise to reduce bacteria and nitrogen, the main sources of our water quality problems.”
For instance, the Town of South Kingstown and Friends of Green Hill Pond are currently waiting to hear back from the federal government regarding a proposal for construction funding for a stormwater control project.
Brad Hart, engineer with Woodard & Curran, explained various details about the stormwater control project.
It will involve targeted retrofitting of stormwater drainage to filter nutrients and bacteria.
Designs are being created for 14 catch basin retrofits, as well as stormwater control measures on Green Hill Beach Road, Matunuck School House Road and Twin Peninsula Avenue, he said.
Richard Bourbonnais, South Kingstown director of public services, said that if the funding is secured his goal is to complete the project in 2024.
Smith, Friends of Green Hill spokeswoman, said, “I was pleased to hear Richard Bourbonnais say that he wants to make Green Hill Pond ‘fishable and swimmable.’”
Bourbonnais updated the attendees about the town’s efforts to eliminate cesspools and the town’s septic inspection efforts.
He stressed the importance of these efforts in reducing pollution in Green Hill Pond. He also mentioned the negative effects of lawn fertilizers on the pond.
It is estimated that 80% of the nitrogen in Green Hill Pond comes from septic systems, 15% comes from agriculture and lawn fertilizers with the remaining 5% from other sources.
The major sources of pollution are cesspools, septic systems and stormwater runoff, all of which discharge nitrogen and bacteria into Green Hill Pond and its tributaries.
The pollution from these sources poses risks to public health and has led to the closing of shellfish beds since 1994. Uniquely slow tidal exchange exacerbates these issues in Green Hill Pond.
Overdevelopment, combined with the unique characteristics of the Pond, such as a distant ocean connection, have created poor water quality conditions which are worse in the summer. This situation has persisted for decades.
According to Bill Pulsifer, vice-president of Friends of Green Hill Pond, “Poor water quality harms Green Hill Pond, the marine life that inhabits it, the groundwater supply and the people who seek to use it for recreation.”
Work to restore threatened dunes and the associated wildlife habitat at Green Hill Pond got a major boost in 2020 with The National Coastal Resilience Fund award of a $129,191 grant to the University of Rhode Island and the nonprofit Friends of Green Hill Pond
URI and Friends of Green Hill Pond planned to use the federal grant to design and permit plans for a nature-based dune restoration to alleviate flood risk for nearby homes and to improve water quality.
However, that project ran into several troubles.
Bowman said that URI concluded that the dunes could be strengthened to provide better protection for the communities around Green Hill Pond and that sand could likely be sourced from the pond.
After surveying the dunes, URI found that the benefits would be more modest than expected given the degree of natural dune recovery that has happened in the decade since Sandy hit in 2012, he said.
“On the other side of the ledger, the challenges to obtaining permits would be much greater than expected. Among many other issues, owner consents, in particular, looked especially challenging given the fragmented private ownership of the land,” Bowman said.
The price tag is upwards of $1 million and any further decisions on work remain with the state and the town, he said.
