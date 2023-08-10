NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Anyone liking the musical “Cabaret” may need to consider heading to North Kingstown Town Beach Saturday to hear their favorite tunes and lines from the acclaimed Broadway play.
The West Bay Community Theater, which brought “Hair” to the same nearby stage on the lawn near the beach last year, will present this musical tribute at 8 p.m., but with a few additional improvements for viewing and listening, said WBCT President Terry Shea.
“We’re upping the ante from last year’s successful production of ‘Hair-In-Concert.,’” he said. “We’ll be employing four large video screens across the expanse of the lawn to give everyone a chance to see performers’ faces close up as well as view imagery that will aid in telling the story of ‘Cabaret’ in this concert setting.”
He said that those feeling the twitch in the stomach for something to eat or drink, alongside this rock-concert-meets-musical-theater setting audience members can have Gansett Poke and South County BBQ in addition to Del’s Lemonade.
Based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play “I Am a Camera” (which was based on Christopher Isherwood’s Berlin Stories), “Cabaret” opened November 20, 1966, directed by Harold Prince. It won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Featured Actor.
It has been revived at least three times on Broadway. Its 1998 revival surpassed the length of the original run with 2,377 performances and garnered ten Tony nominations, making Cabaret the third-longest-running revival in Broadway history.
“Cabaret” has also toured around the U.S. and U.K. and has been produced three times on London’s West End and in many countries internationally.
Painting a provocative picture of Germany on the cusp of World War II, “Cabaret” broke boundaries with its revolutionary depictions of sexuality and relationships in the final days of the Weimar Republic.
Joe Masteroff wrote a book widely mentioned when discussing the musical and it is based on van Druten and Isherwood’s production. The music is by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.
In the North Kingstown production, Shea said, video images and other information will guide the audience in the storyline without the benefit of scenery and scene changes that a “regular” show staging would have.
“Think of it as a live video program to let the audience know where they are in the story,” he said.
The show will be done with an emphasis on the score rather than a traditional, complete musical staging.
Performers present their songs and dialogue from the book. A full orchestra is present onstage rather than hidden in a pit or backstage. He explained that rather than a static recital atmosphere, there is choreography and staging for certain songs and moments from the original show to add value.
“(We want to) make the experience as unique as possible for the audience. We are employing video screens on the sides of the stage and further back on the lawn to ensure that the audience can see the performers well from any distance,” he said.
Last year, for “Hair,” WBCT projected imagery, such as song titles, symbolic and literal pictures and atmospheric videos to help the audience follow along without the benefit of the whole show’s exposition.
While that worked to a limited extent, Shea said, the performing company learned that the audience in the back could not see the projections well and they also mentioned wishing to be able to see the performers better.
“Utilizing these video screens will allow a blend of live video from our videographers interspersed with the same expositional content and imagery we used in staging HAIR,” he said.
“Think of it as a rock concert meets musical theater on the beach. It is also important to note that we are not recording the show or live streaming it, which would be against our contract,” he said.
“This is simply a modern way to reinforce the visual aspect of the production. It’s a one-of-a-kind event. If you miss it, it’s gone forever,” he added.
Musical numbers include “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Maybe This Time,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “The Money Song,” and “Two Ladies.” This version of “Cabaret” is based on the 1998 adaptation.
The cast list includes: Emcee- Noah Robert Pimentel, Sally Bowles- Brooke Aubin, Clifford Bradshaw- Jason DiCenso, Ernst Ludwig- Brad Kirton, Fräulein Schneider- Maureen Noel, Fräulein Kost– Amelia Smith and Herr Schultz- Greg Bonin Olney.
The Kit Kat Girls / The Kit Kat Boys include Maggie Collins, Alastair Hoffer, Kevin Koehler, Alaina Mueller, Mary Paolino, Bridgette Pressley and Victoria Stanger
Tickets are on sale now at wbctheater.org/box-office or by emailing info@wbctheater.org or calling (401) 372-7201. There is $20 for general admission price and $15 for seniors, students, active military and lifetime WBCT subscribers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.