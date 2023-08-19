SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Supporters of Michael Sinotte and his North Kingstown family once again entered the Great Swamp area this week in search of remains of the 22-year-old who disappeared four years ago.
Tuesday’s search — adding to 10 to 15 others that occurred in past years — did not turn up a body or specific belongings for young Sinotte. It drew over 30 searchers, including friends, family, volunteers and rescue personnel.
However, once more it brought to the family the familiar feeling of disappointment and reminded them of the elusive hope they cling to for recovering a lost son and brother.
“We’re going to keep the social media going on this and hope that anyone biking, hiking and comes across something will tell us,” said Ann Felici, mother of Michael Sinotte, Jr., known as “Mikey.”
A partially-eaten McDonald’s hamburger and a barely touched soda were found on the seat of his locked car. About two miles into the wooded area, a plastic bag for a rope he bought was found and about 125 yards away lay the rope.
However, there’s no other tangible sign of him, such as clothes, car keys, wallet, shoes or other belongings. His family, police and crew of searchers think his body is in the wetlands of the more than 3,000-acre swamp in West Kingston.
“I believe he’s out there in that swamp somewhere. I just have this gut feeling we’ll find him someday,” said his father, Michael Sinotte, Sr., of Pawtucket.
Mikey had schizophrenia, and left his parents and family wondering in June 2019 where he had gone when he didn’t return home after leaving for the evening.
Helping the family Tuesday with the search was Bill McIntosh, a civilian naval special warfare candidate instructor. McIntosh has participated in previous searches for him and has also found or helped find numerous missing persons in New England and overseas.
While searching Tuesday, he posted pictures of vast swampy land, grasses and trees.
“It’s so deep and it’s seven to 10 feet tall. You could miss him in here by two feet and not see him,” he said from the dense area where a body or trace of a person could lay hidden for years or decades until someone accidentally stumbles over it.
The area down a hill from which Mikey left the last traces of roaming leads directly to a treacherous swampy area, he said.
One searcher, a Charlestown fireman, became stuck in muck and water up to his chest and had to be pulled out by others, McIntosh said.
That is an example of the potential hazards Mikey faced in the early morning hours of June 14, 2019, when he is thought to have entered the swamp, McIntosh added.
McIntosh and Felici said that the family will resume the hunt for Mikey in November when swarms of bugs are fewer and the tall reeds and grasses start to die off.
Lower-standing grasses and weeds will make it easier to search both the water and the ground for traces of him, such as bones, clothing and shoes, McIntosh said.
For all its beauty of trees enveloped in the wilderness, it has a natural habitat of cruel and gentle species of all kinds. Police and McIntosh have called the swamp area dangerous because of wild animals and quicksand-like terrain.
The makings of this tragedy and loss for Ann Felici, Michael Sinotte Sr. and Mikey’s siblings began just two or so years after moving to North Kingstown.
A friendly and engaging young boy, he became quiet, reserved and sensitive to loud sounds that provoked his anger. His laughs and good-natured personality faded away, say his parents.
Eventually, doctors diagnosed him in his late teens with schizophrenia.
With his severe mental disorder, people interpret reality abnormally and it can come with combinations of hallucinations, delusions, and extremely disordered thinking.
He gave his family the appearance in the days before leaving home that he did not plan to return.
He sold or gave away many of his belongings and Felici said she was helpless to prevent him from leaving because his actions did not indicate he would harm himself or others.
A police motor vehicle stop put him near the Great Swamp shortly before his cell phone data use and tracking stopped.
