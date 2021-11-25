NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council postponed its discussion regarding the appointment of independent counsel in relation to the Aaron Thomas allegations until Nov. 29 in consideration of Councilor Mary Brimer’s absence at their meeting on Monday night.
Discussion of hiring an independent counsel has been pushed for by members of the community at both town council and school committee meetings since the first allegations of misconduct by former coach Aaron Thomas came to light. The discussion is now scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.
After announcing the rescheduling of this discussion, Town Manager Ralph Mollis provided his regular report. Mollis reminded Post Road business owners and residents of the town’s holiday decorating grant program. The program provides grants of up to $1,000 for the purpose of decorating properties on Post Road and Mollis said that more information can be found on the towns website for those interested in taking advantage of it.
In the spirit of the holidays, Mollis said that the town’s tree lighting ceremony will take place at Updike Park at 6 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 2.
“It’s great to have the return of this tradition here in North Kingstown,” Mollis said. “Various holiday festivities will take place in Wickford Village starting that Friday and throughout the weekend.”
Mollis also reminded residents the playground at Mcginn park will be closed from Dec. 20 until Memorial Day as construction commences to update the facilities. He said that the town apologizes for the inconvenience but that he looks forward to another of the town’s parks receiving a much needed face lift.
Town Finance Director James Lathrop spoke before the council to provide the finance departments routine audit reports. Lathrop announced that previous changes to the town’s investments were going well and the overall returns on these new investments had improved.
Lathrop spoke of the town’s liability regarding other post employment benefits, or OPEP, which he said is basically health care for retirees. He said that the town currently has a liability of approximately $17 million which was a decrease of about $1 million from last year and a decrease of almost $7.5 million since 2008. A budget surplus of about $1.4 million is being predicted by Lathrop for the fiscal year. Lathrop said that due to about $850,000 being part of the accounted for budget the surplus was not actually as big as it sounded.
In other business, the council unanimously approved its consent agenda. Among motions in the agenda was a first reading of an amendment to town ordinance 11-66 regarding stop signs. The amendment would place three new stop signs at the intersection of Ipswich Blvd and Seawynds Drive.
The consent agenda also contained an approval of policies relating to the celebration of New Year’s Eve. The policy states that food may be served until 2 a.m. on January 1 and that holders of businesses holding dance licenses may keep their dance floors open until 2 a.m. as well. However, alcohol services are to end at 1 a.m. according to the policy and the policy prevents the practice of “stockpiling” drinks prior to 1 a.m.
