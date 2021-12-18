The Rose Nulman Foundation turned heads last week with news it may cut off public access to Rose Nulman Park in Narragansett if town and state officials do not pay for $10-$20 million dollars worth of unspecified repairs they say are caused by erosion. Town officials interviewed by the Independent this week raised concerns over the news and said such a large-scale project, especially one that has yet to provide supporting evidence and documentation justifying the cost, simply isn’t feasible “We simply cannot afford that kind of money — $10 million to $20 million,” Narragansett Town Council President Jesse Pugh said. “It would break our entire contingency fund for emergencies.” Do you believe town and state funding should be used to repair Rose Nulman Park in Narragansett? Let us know in this week’s poll question below.

