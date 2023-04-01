KINGSTON, R.I. — Courageous RI is hoping to flip scripts and turn hot heads cool with critical reflection, rather than anger and reaction.
The initiative, which runs out of the University of Rhode Island, is funded by the Department of Homeland Security, and is focused on preventing violence and domestic extremism in the state.
Led by URI professor Renee Hobbs and Pamela Steager, Co-Director of Public Engagement with Courageous Rhode Island, the group holds a focus in media education and looks to build stronger media literacy through analysis and conversation.
“In addition to Pam and I, we have four other team members,” Hobbs said. “Three of the four of them are either current students or former students at URI.”
The goal of the program is to act as a combatant against misinformation and promote civil and more authentic conversation. It is a two-year initiative that starts with free online workshops that examine media through group discussion. Topics analyzed could surround misinformation, hate speech, and media regulation. The goal, Steager said, is to disallow misinformation from running wild.
“We were doing similar conversations before we got Courageous RI with our weekly webinars,” Steager said. “But this is specifically focused on targeted violence and domestic terrorism prevention … but I would not be at all surprised if we continue. A lot of that will depend on the kind of interest we generate during this two-year grant project.”
The university began its public training initiative earlier this month. Homeland Security funded the program with a $700,000 grant, according to the university’s website, in October 2022.
“We’re trying to reduce the hate that leads to violence. We’re a violence prevention program,” Hobbs said. “And we’re doing that by bringing people together who have the skills and knowledge to recognize, analyze and resist harmful forms of communication and expression.”
Hobbs and Steager believe the program can help people with conflicting perspectives find common ground, as it will challenge participants to think critically beyond anger and political spectrum. The online forums meet bi-weekly over Zoom for “courageous conversation” and “lively, facilitated dialogue.”
Those who attend the forums will learn the five questions of media literacy that Courageous RI uses to analyze media messages.
“We introduced them to the five messages, which is ‘who is the author and what is the purpose?’ ‘What techniques are used to get and hold your attention?’ What lifestyles, values and points of views are represented?’ And ‘what is omitted from the message?,’” Steager said.
Hobbs added the initiative looks to provide people with strategy and problem-solving skills to navigate various digital spaces and chat rooms. Courageous RI’s second phase involves providing professional development to educators, librarians, and law enforcement officials.
Phase three invites youth, high school, and college students to design media messages that address themes of violence prevention through media literacy.
“This activity that is of media literacy focus, really empowers people to ask critical questions themselves,” Hobbs said. “We aren’t telling people what to think. And we’re not telling people how to use media or what to do. We’re just creating a discussion opportunity where people can think through and kind of slow down and pay attention to media messages that maybe under other circumstances, they might’ve looked at briefly and flicked right by.”
Courageous RI’s next online forum is scheduled for April 4. Anyone interested can attend the 12 p.m. program or the 7 p.m. program.
