SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. – Sometime in 1954, brothers Arthur and Leonard Holley sold a piece of family land on Worden Pond to the state for $10, with the stipulation that the public could use it in perpetuity.
The Holley family’s generous sale went unacknowledged, until now.
Almost seven decades later, six of Arthur Holley’s granddaughters reunited at the spot Friday to watch the Department of Environmental Management officially dedicate the boat ramp area as Holley Landing, named after the family.
The $10 sale so long ago was obviously not about the money, granddaughter Sharon Holley Johnston said.
“They wanted to let others have the opportunity to enjoy it,” Johnston said.
And enjoy it they have. Even before Friday afternoon’s impromptu gathering, people were putting boats in the water to do some fishing.
It’s just like Arthur Holley would want it, his granddaughters said.
Joining Johnston at the dedication were her sisters, Susan Holley Vasques and Bethany Fay, as well as their cousins, Wendy and Cynthia Hosley and Priscilla Archambault.
Sharon, Susan and Bethany’s father, Philip, was brother to Cynthia, Priscilla and Wendy's mother, Audrey. The elder siblings were children of Arthur and Abbie Holley.
Holley was a hard worker and owner of Holley’s Express, a local moving and storage company. He also operated a local bus company.
“They were always giving back. My father also was one that lived and gave back his entire life,” Johnston said. “My mother worked for the school systems. She was a librarian. They were both very active in their church. They were always about giving back.”
Arthur Holley also was a man filled with joy, the women said. He often went fishing on the pond, and taught most of them how to fish as well.
All of the granddaughters speak fondly about time they spent as children at the pond, where the family owned a summer cabin and camp down the road.
“We’ve spent summers there. Seventy years swimming in this pond,” Cynthia Hosley said.
The boat launch is a gravel parking area and ramp looking out on the lake. A nearby sign now includes the Holley Landing name for the boat launch.
“DEM has taken very good care of it,” Vasques said of the site.
It was several years ago, before Phil Holley and Audrey Hosley passed away, that members of the family thought to request that the state rename the boat launch.
They contacted local legislators, including State Rep. Kathleen Fogarty and State Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski.
“I think it’s a great tribute,” Sosnowski said. “People will see the name Holley Landing and it’s a wonderful tribute to the Holley family that has done so much for South Kingstown over the years.”
Both lawmakers were enthusiastic about the idea and got to work on legislation to enable the state to rename the DEM ramp area.
But the bureaucratic process moved slow, and the effort was doubly hampered when COVID forced shutdowns that delayed the passage of all but the most critical bills.
“(The bill) was one of the first things we did when we got back into session,” Fogarty said. “I was like, ‘We have to get this out,’ and it’s done and so it will forever be the Holley Landing name.”
DEM Director Terry Gray thanked the family for providing 68 years – and counting – of public use.
“Public access on a pond like this, and to see this viewscape and get out there and fish and hunt is amazing,” Gray said.
He also praised Sosnowski and Fogarty as champions of getting the renaming bill through the General Assembly.
“What we’re talking about is a level of permanence that is of state significance. So thank you for that,” he said. “It came up last year that the law passed, and our Fish and Wildlife team were on it. They put this together and came up with the Holley Landing Worden Pond branding for it, here and at the lot across the street, and that will be maintained forever.”
