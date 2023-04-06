SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For its fourth speaker series installment, the 300th Anniversary Steering Committee welcomed author Christian McBurney to the South Kingstown High School stage last Thursday evening to commentate the rise and fall of the SK planters — the pre-American Revolution cultivators that built a New England agricultural empire through social structure that McBurney said, “resembled the Colonial South rather than the English countryside.”
McBurney’s presentation was born from a 300-page thesis he wrote for Brown University. The South Kingstown planters — a community that peaked between 1730-1774 before fading after the American Revolution — operated in rural New England from 1660-1783. It was an area that was dominated in the 18th century by village and farm communities.
Southern Rhode Island dairy farmers at that time developed a plantation economy while selling their products to merchants. It was an operation that relied heavily on slave labor.
“The most distinctive and upsetting feature of South Kingstown was its reliance on its slave labor,” McBurney said.
The society was built on harsh slave codes and around 15-25 percent of the town’s population was made up of slaves, McBurney said, with the population of slaves rising “from 85 in Kingstown in 1708, to 498 in South Kingstown alone in 1730.”
The southeast portion — the land in which the planters operated on — was obtained via the Pettaquamscutt Purchase, between colonizers and Native Americans.
McBurney in his presentation said this transaction of the area was more so an act of theft, due to the Natives being unaware of the repercussions of the purchase.
This gave the colonizers a title to the land that would later become North and South Kingstown. McBurney said, and because they wanted acknowledgment from the King of England, they incorporated “king” into the town names.
In 1708, 15 years before being split into North and South Kingstown, the town of Kingstown’s population was at 12,000 people, the third most populous town in Rhode Island at the time, McBurney said.
During their peak, the planters were known as a unique community in New England. It was a community that supported four silversmiths, something “unheard of” in New England, McBurney said.
Cheese was the planters’ premiere product, McBurney said.
They also raised pacers; horses bred for racing.
The highest tenth of South Kingstown taxpayers between 1730 and 1760 owned 45-50% of the town’s wealth, comparable only to Boston and Newport.
Last week’s presentation by McBurney was the fourth of a series of speeches commemorating the town of South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary. The next installment is planned for April 20 at SKHS and will feature speakers Brian Wallin and Erica Luke and a discussion titled “The History of the Narragansett Pier Railroad: The Impact of the Railroad on Tourism and Economy of South Kingstown with a presentation of Artifacts of the Narragansett Pier Railroad.”
For more information on the town’s 300th anniversary and a full list of events, visit http://southkingstownri.com/sk300.
