Some lifeguard chairs might be empty this year as state and local officials are sounding the alarm that they are having a difficult time hiring these stewards of water safety. Just one local shore spot has had no such problems, even attracting a former Olympian as one of their recruits.
Call it a tale of two beaches.
“Thus far we’ve filled 40 out of 157 total lifeguard positions, or around 25 percent,” said Michael Healey, spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Management. “Typically, by now we’d have placed around 50-60 percent of our summer workforce.”
Hiring has also been difficult in South Kingstown as well, reported Recreation Director Terry Murphy. North Kingstown Town Manager Ralph Mollis said that increased pay was needed to attract candidates for his town’s beach.
It’s a wave rolling up onto Rhode Island’s shores with no real rescue in sight.
“We have a crisis around the country. For a variety of reasons, we don’t have enough guards to fill the chairs whether at pools, beaches or other swim areas. It’s worse this year than ever before,” said Bernard J. Fisher, director of health and safety for the American Lifeguard Association.
The reasons are many, including changes in attitudes of teens who typically fill those jobs, competitive employment elsewhere for money, summer school and classes.
It’s a far cry from the days when the TV show “Baywatch” appeared on TV screens every week and enthralled young people with its depiction of lifeguards as glamorous and heroic guardians of the beach.
Local Worries
But, all is not “Baywatch” anymore.
DEM’s Healey said recruiting snags are causing some increased worries this year.
“There’s almost always a scramble to fill the open positions in May, but we’re used to that and somehow we manage to do it every year. This year, though, we’re definitely more concerned,” he said.
For beachgoers, this could mean anything from closed sections of beach, bringing back older lifeguards who have retired or finding some kind of incentive sign-on bonus in an already hard-to-find-workers labor environment, say local, state and national experts familiar with the issue.
In the local area, an outlier in this situation seems to be Narragansett Town Beach, which has more than enough guards to staff it, according to Michael Florio, who directs the lifeguard program.
“The main reason most don’t come back is that they get their big-boy or big-girl job, it’s after graduation, and they go on to big jobs,” he said, adding that internships and sought-after higher-paying jobs are also on the list of reasons.
These explanations are also on the state’s list, too.
Healey said that the state recently boosted pay for lifeguards. The range is from $14 an hour for a new lifeguard to $16 for a supervising lifeguard up to $17.50 for a position managing a state beach.
This tracks the numbers that many private and municipal beaches offer, with some exceeding this pay.
“One thing that private facilities and some municipalities can offer that the state cannot offer is a hiring incentive like a bonus,” Healey said.
“If a private beach club is paying $18 to $20 an hour and offering a $250 hiring bonus, we cannot compete with that,” he added.
Terry Murphy, who oversees recreation activities in South Kingstown, said that her town’s scale is similar to the state’s. “We have to stay competitive to get the guards,” she added, echoing the comments of other municipal leaders.
Healey added that another trouble spot in hiring is the training at facilities requiring new recruits to have transportation. Many don’t have a car or the inclination to take the bus.
In addition, they would also need some way to reach a lifeguard job at a beach, which includes weekend and holiday work, he said, noting this keeps some recruits away.
Changing attitudes by young people between 15 years old and into their late 20s also contribute to the problem. Many find there are more important things to do than have a summer job and there’s competition for career training through summer internships.
In addition, national experts point to schools and colleges having various times they end classes as well as beginning them. This adds to the ability for having an even start and end date for guards at beaches, they said.
In addition, shortfalls were once covered by temporarily hiring foreign workers coming to fill those positions, said the American Lifeguard Association’s Fisher.
That option has also been reduced because of visa changes, he added.
Shrinking Pool of Labor
Rhode Island DEM spokesman Healey said the shortage is occurring because of a shrinking labor pool of young workers.
“The share of teens participating in the labor force peaked 40 years ago and has declined ever since. In 1979, nearly 60 percent of American teenagers were employed, an all-time high,” he said.
“Today, just over one-third, or 35 percent, of teens between the ages of 16 and 19 are part of the workforce. One major factor is that more teenagers are enrolled in school and more schools are in session year-round,” he said.
In addition, summer classes are also a “new job,” with the percentage of 16- to 19-year-olds enrolled in summer school tripling in the last 20 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
BLS Research shows that more young people are finding that prioritizing education over early work experience can increase the prospects for good job outcomes later in life.
In a related matter, more teens are doing volunteer community service as part of the high school graduation requirements or to try to make their college applications stand out, and more students are taking unpaid internships.
Murphy put it another way.
“It’s just not as glamorous as it once was. It was once a very coveted, desirable position, several years ago,” she said.
She and Healey are not far off in their assessment.
Certain data suggests that summer jobs have lost their cultural cachet. BLS statistics show that since the mid-1990s, the share of teenagers who say they wish they were working has fallen by about 50 percent.
This view is found on the national level as well by Fisher of the American Lifeguard Association.
“It seems to be getting worse each year. Regretfully, this summer will probably be the worst summer regarding the lifeguard shortage,” he said.
“There is no simple solution or quick fix,” he said, but increased financial incentives, encouraging retirees to return and training reimbursements would help.
Narragansett Unique
However, Narragansett Town Beach may still have escaped the post-Baywatch blues with its reputation for the go-to surf scene, packed beaches and standout performance in the annual Rhode Island Lifeguard Tournament.
“Many lifeguards attend the races and they see how we carry ourselves and they want to be a part of our tradition of excellence. This year alone I had 15 lifeguards from various state beaches inquire about working here at Gansett,” said town Lifeguard Director Florio.
“We have a very professional staff and most of my captains have worked here for over 15 to 20 years. The leadership and professionalism at the top is infectious throughout the team,” he added.
He said that the average lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach stays at least four years.
“From January to April, I receive emails on a regular basis inquiring about being a lifeguard. I had well over 70 inquiries this year just from friends of current lifeguards,” Florio said.
One long-time guard is Pete Isaac, 39, who since 1999 has been a Narragansett lifeguard.
“For me, it’s something I love doing. It’s something I’ve loved doing since the first time I set foot on Narragansett Town Beach,” he said, adding, “The stars aligned and never looked back.”
He said he had a few summer breaks for school and stints with the U.S. Peace Corps, but always returned. Some guards at the beach over the years, however, have not returned.
So what’s in the “secret sauce” that keeps Narragansett’s lifeguard program out of the deep water of this crisis? It’s all about the atmosphere that’s prospective and returning guards like, said Florio.
“Having veteran leadership that understands the demands of day-to-day lifeguarding on a surf beach, having a parks and recreation director who trusts the lifeguard leadership, as well as strong support from the Narragansett community, and providing a professional and competitive atmosphere that your team believes in” are the main ingredients, he said.
First-time lifeguard Elizabeth Beisel, 29, agreed, saying, “I’ve wanted to become a Narragansett lifeguard since I was back in high school.”
This summer is the first in years where travel and competition doesn’t pre-empt this teenage dream.
As a 15-year-old, Beisel was the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic swim team at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China. Beisel placed second in the 400m individual medley at the 2016 US Olympic Swimming Trials, qualifying for her third Olympic team. She has won a total of nine medals in major international competition, four gold, one silver, and four bronze spanning the Olympics, World Aquatics, and the Pan Pacific championships.
Last summer, she became the first woman to ever swim from the mainland to Block Island.
“Narragansett lifeguards have a reputation that precedes them. They put a huge emphasis on being a team and valuing hard work, which are things that I’ve missed a lot since retiring from the sport of swimming,” said Beisel.
“This will be my first year as a guard and I cannot wait to learn from all of the experienced guards and help the team out in any way I can,” she added.
