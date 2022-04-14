SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — “Iconic” is how Willem Van Lancker describes Rhode Island’s license plate for the past 26 years – the single blue-gray wave beneath dark blue lettering, with a small anchor in the upper left corner.
Van Lancker, of South Kingstown, wanted to pay tribute to that iconic design but also evolve it in his winning design for the state’s next regular license plate.
His entry was tops among five finalists in contention and voted on by the public. The state will phase in the design over several years as drivers renew their vehicle registrations.
That new design – of five smaller blue waves set against a sky-blue background and underneath dark blue lettering, had most of the state talking this week after officials unveiled it at a press conference. Gov. Dan McKee congratulated Van Lancker, 34, accompanied by his wife Betsy and 5-month-old son Arsene.
“I have a friend that collects (plates),” Van Lancker said. “He was excited about this.”
License plates with unique graphic designs don’t exist abroad, such as in Europe, he said.
“It’s kind of a cool American thing. It’s a billboard for the state as you drive around the country.”
Perhaps the most-asked question since the unveiling is why the plate “looks so much like the one we have now.”
Van Lancker, a self-described designer, entrepreneur, and investor in the tech industry who also studied at RISD, was aiming for that familiarity.
“There were other entries that were further afield from what the current wave plate is,” he said. “But this one was meant to say, ‘Hey, we have this iconic wave design that we’ve had for 26 years. Rhode Islanders know it, people in New England and across America know it. Can we continue to build on that brand and that visual identity?’”
His new version of the plate riffs on the current one, but also adds touches that refer to the state’s geography and history. Van Lancker, a Rhody native, loves all things Rhode Island.
Each wave on the new plate is symbolic of one of the state’s five counties – Providence, Newport, Kent, Washington and Bristol.
The “fouled anchor” illustration adopts one of Rhode Island’s earliest symbols, the Revolutionary flag of 1775.
The waves, he said, build on the current design celebrating Rhode Island’s world-famous maritime industry, fishing and beautiful coastline.
“From waves adorning RIPTA buses and the DMV building to anchors on our flag and tourism board, the design doubles down on both the wave anchor as core to Rhode Island’s visual identity,” he said in his pitch to get people to vote for his work. “The typography and colors have been updated with more personality and energy to reflect today – combining both the elegance and energy of the Ocean State – from our picturesque coastal towns to our cities and world-class institutions.”
And there’s a tie-in that’s very local to South Kingstown, he added.
“The Matunuck Oyster Bar has waves in its logo too,” he said. “It could be my subconscious nod to my favorite oyster bar.”
Lots of people vied for the chance to develop the state’s next license plate.
The DMV received 940 submissions, and whittled the finalists down to five before letting the public vote online to pick the winner.
Van Lancker won out with 52% of votes.
Among the plates the state rejected were humorous designs that used the Dunkin’ Donuts brand colors and a styrofoam coffee cup in the center (“it would’ve won in a landslide,” Van Lancker quipped). Others celebrated quahogs and mocked the failed “Cooler/Warmer” tourism campaign logo. More “serious” designs featured the Newport Bridge or Roger Williams in silhouette, for example.
Van Lancker had fun with the project.
Late last year, he put his creative skills to good use around the holidays when he envisioned seven design submissions, working on a laptop computer on his couch or dining room table while on paternity leave.
“Each of them was trying something different that I thought evoked the spirit of our state, the different ways to represent it in a simple and graphic way,” he said.
The state had some criteria that all contestants had to follow.
“It had to say ‘Rhode Island’ on top and ‘Ocean State’ on the bottom,” he said. “It had to be clearly legible. Legibility was really important. They didn’t want ones with a brightly-colored illustration behind the numbers.”
He’ll eventually get his own official, road-ready version of the plate, plus a special “vanity” version that he can hang on a wall, he said.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said.
Decades ago, Rhode Island’s plates were as plain as could be– black lettering, white background. That changed to blue lettering on the same white background before the current design was adopted in 1996.
“I remember my grandfather’s Buick and he had that (white and blue) plate,” he said. “And in his garage he had the black and white one.”
Van Lancker said he’s excited to know that his plate design could be on the road for 20 or more years.
“It’s humbling to be able to contribute something back to the state that has given me a lot, where I’m from, was educated,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll last for 16, 17 years and maybe my son can drive a car with it. He’ll probably not like it at that point.”
