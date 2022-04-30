NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee voted unanimously to approve a diversity, equity and inclusion community assessment audit at their meeting Tuesday night as was recommended by the DEI subcommittee.
The subcommittee’s proposal was previously sent back by the school committee. After reviewing the recommendation, the DEI subcommittee voted to remove several parts of the proposed assessment and School Committee Member Jen Lima made a motion to approve the community assessment that was seconded by School Committee Member Jake Mather, both of whom serve on the subcommittee.
“The majority of the subcommittee believes that the proposal should be approved as originally submitted,” Lima said. “But, recognizing that cost is a factor that should be taken into consideration, the following phases could either be eliminated or done in house.”
Lima said that the subcommunity agreed that phase seven, a curriculum review costing $10,250, could be left out as the elementary and middle school curriculums are relatively new and have been vetted using the Rhode Island Department of Education’s culturally responsive framework. Phase six, which focused on workforce diversity strategies and carried a cost of $4,750, was also cut despite the subcommittee feeling it was an important part of the proposal.
“We as a community have been hearing about this audit for months now,” Lima said. “I honestly don’t think there’s anything I can say tonight to make you support it if you don’t already, but I want to touch on a few things. The cost of this audit will not come from the school’s operating budget. ESSER funds will be used to pay for this. The cost of this audit represents about 1.2 percent of the total amount our district has received. This is not an either we do the audit or something else scenario. We can do the audit and provide support for students struggling academically.”
Mather agreed with Lima that the DEI audit was a valuable tool in helping North Kingstown to create even footing for students of all backgrounds. Mather said that this proposal has been looked at very seriously over the course of many months.
“We really did analyze these at a high level for what we could do in-house versus what we found value in having an outside company with outside perspectives provide for us,” Mather said. “It’s been talked about and scrutinized. Information has been gathered and it’s here at the table to be voted on. I’m excited about that.”
In response to the opening up of the state after several years of COVID restriction concerns the school committee also voted to approve an additional $10,000 to fund District field trips for students. The additional funds would bring the 2022 budget for field trips up to $30,000 total.
Interim superintendent Michael Waterman said that when the budget was originally produced in the fall there was uncertainty over how much restrictions would lift and what options for field trips would be present. In years prior to COVID, these funds ranged from $40,000 to $60,000.
After the town council voted to approve the budget at its April 25 meeting, the school committee moved forward with its own budgeting. The school district’s property tax funding was cut by the town council from their request of 3.8 percent to 2.5 percent, leaving the school district to find $761,000 to cut elsewhere. This is an additional obstacle to the budget as the district is yet to receive a final state aid budget according to Chief Operating Officer Mary King.
“We passed a budget, but our budget and the town’s budget no longer align,” said School Committee President Greg Blasbalg. “What that means is that we now, in future meetings, will have to be aligning our budget that we passed with the amount of money that we now have. Which means we’re going to have to make changes because we have to reduce things.”
In other news, North Kingstown High School was voted fourth best high school in RI by usnews.com. The ranking system includes metrics like graduation rates, college readiness and performance on state assessments.
“While the high school gets the recognition, and they have fantastic administration, hardworking teachers and incredibly hardworking students, the high school is a culmination of all five of our elementary schools feeding into both of our middle schools then feeding into our high school,” Waterman said. “So, a lot of times when the high school gets recognition, I view it as recognition of the district as a whole.”
The school committee’s next meeting will be held on May 10 at 7 p.m. at North Kingstown High School.
