NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council unanimously approved a $49,700 purchase and installation of a new playground structure for Leroy Thompson Memorial Park on Boone Street this week that could be available for use by the end of the summer.
Parks and Recreation Director Michelle Kershaw said on Tuesday that the cost of the structure itself will be $33,100. The additional $16,600 will be for installation. The money for the project will come from the town’s capital budget for park renovations, Kershaw said, adding the replacement of old equipment is the objective, with some structures in town being well over 23 years old.
“Each year, we budget for projects like this, and we’ve been trying to chip away; we pretty much started at Spring Park, we got a brand-new play structure there, just about a year and a half ago,” Kershaw said. “And then, we refurbished an existing older children’s play structure … Boone Street, Christofaro, Mettatuxet, these are where we’re focusing on next.”
The new equipment will be supplied by M.E. O’Brien & Sons Incorporated, of Medway, Massachusetts.
“It’s the same play structure that can be found at the Southwick Zoo,” Kershaw said. “And it’s a play structure designed specifically for children ages 2-5.”
The equipment will have a clubhouse-type deck on top. The town will save about $7,000 by electing to not add a butterfly on top of the structure. There was also a $4,000 play-log transfer area that was cut out of the order, in favor of a non-decorative transfer area.
“It’s got a couple of slides, it’s got a climber and it’s got some other interactive things,” Kershaw said. “It’s got a little deck roof. It says, ‘Kids Only,’ on one of the plaques which is cute.”
The structure will take 22-24 weeks to come in. The new structure would likely be ready within two days or the same week when parks maintenance crew takes the older structure down. This is to avoid a lag where no play space would be available, Kershaw said.
The new play structure will be available to use somewhere around late-July or early-August.
“We should receive notice in late-July, when the new structure will be coming in,” Kershaw said. “Usually, the company gives us a date between one or two days, weather dependent … but once the structure comes in, we’ll set an install date.”
