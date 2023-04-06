NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council at a Show Cause Evidentiary Hearing on Monday unanimously approved a signed agreement between the police department and The Tavern on Point Judith Road to suspend the liquor license held by the bar’s Ralph Jagschitz, from April 6-15.
It is a 45-day suspension; however, the remaining 35 days are held in advance, Police Chief Sean Corrigan said. Corrigan added that compliance checks will continue following the suspension. If there is another violation, Jagschitz would be suspended for the remaining 35 days. Jagschitz would also need to serve a new penalty imposed with any future offense.
The bar appeared on the police’s radar in September at the start of the University of Rhode Island’s school year when issues of underage drinking and multiple arrest over the course of the fall semester occurred.
“Throughout the fall semester … as the semester was going on, the number of police reports that were being generated at The Tavern was mounting,” Capt. Matthew Sutton said.
Police said officers were going to the establishment weekly on Thursday and Friday nights, checking IDs and surveying the plaza.
In early December, police documented two additional underaged drinking cases. On Dec. 18, a fight broke out and four people were arrested. A police officer was also documented to have been thrown to the ground in the scrape. Of the four people arrested, three of them were under 21, police said.
“What really put me over the edge on this was after Christmas, we had a local 18-year-old got found in there, not a URI student, someone who lives in town,” Sutton said. “So, at that point, the concern was ‘the word is out.’ That this is a place that anyone can go into and drink.”
“Due to lack of improvements in the operation,” Corrigan on Feb. 17 instructed Sutton to compose a Show Cause Evidentiary (SCE) package and notified the town. The final draft of the SCE was submitted on March 16.
Due to financial hardships and customer inconveniences, Jagschitz requested to be suspended from April 4-13, rather than April 6-15. Police did not grant his request.
Under oath, Jagschitz at Monday’s hearing said, the bar has “everything in place at this time” with “adequate staff — an experienced one and a reliable one.”
“I have no defense of the past and I don’t want to go there. I have not been a good neighbor, I would like to be a good neighbor to the town and my fellow restaurants and other businesses there,” Jagschitz said. “We’ll do everything that’s been asked of us. I don’t see any of these issues arising in the past. I’m not going to sit here and make excuses for the past.”
Everybody at the Tavern is TIPS certified, Jagschitz said, adding that the bar also has an ID-scanner.
“It’s been difficult to find good door staff versus people who want to — and I’m not trying to be a clown here — but want to deal drugs or pick up girls or do favors,” Jagschitz said. “So, it hasn’t been easy for the last couple of months but at this point I have good people who I know and people I can count on who are reliable.”
Prior to the council passing the agreement, Council member Deborah Kopech condemned The Tavern’s recent history.
“This is pretty inappropriate behavior,” Kopech said. “To have as many chances as this gentleman had, and to have a police officer assaulted, to have large crowds of people fighting outside, public urination, there’s so many parts to this that are pretty astonishingly awful. I have no desire to ruin someone’s business but I also think that when you give somebody eight chances to get it straight and it wasn’t straight? I think (President Pro-Tem) Jill (Lawler) made the point earlier that she’s not sure how you believe somebody, and I tend to agree with that.”
