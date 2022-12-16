NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee heard presentations, tabled unfinished business and heard from the DEI subcommittee at its last scheduled meeting of the 2022 year Tuesday night.
A presentation from Director of Curriculum Jodi Clark regarding the district’s standings among other communities in the state in reading, math and science opened the meeting. Clark also reviewed North Kingstown’s scores when compared against itself over the last several years since the start of the COVID pandemic.
“There was a great request to see ourselves and how ranked here in NK against some other neighboring districts,” said Clark. “These districts were chosen based on their size and similar demographics.
Though her presentation focused on comparisons against districts such as Barrington, East Greenwich, South Kingstown and a few others, Clark said the district’s comparisons against each county in the state can be found through her department’s website. Clark said North Kingstown ranks eighth in the state for its RICAS math scores overall but fourth when you remove districts that only encompass Kindergarten through eighth grade.
Clark said that when it came to reading scores it was a bit of a different story. Every school building in the department saw a drop in reading scores from last year. Fishing Cove’s scores dropped by 9% while Hamilton and Stony Lane both saw a drop in scores just under 8%.
“It is the third year of the EL curriculum at the middle level and the second year of Wit and Wisdom,” Clark explained. “There is something known as the implementation dip, and it is a real thing. As teachers get to know the curriculum, sometimes our pacing is a little off, and sometimes we don’t always get through all of the curriculum.”
Clark made sure to point out that it seemed clear that the main issue across the board when it came to the reading assessment was writing. Clark’s department, she said, is looking at the test and analyzing what it is that is being asked of students and why they are having trouble with meeting those expectations.
The NGSA science assessment, administered in fifth, eighth and 11th grades, showed similar overall success with North Kingstown also being eighth in scores among all districts, but fourth when only compared to districts extending through 12th grade. All schools participating showed improvement from last year except for Davisville Middle School and NK high school, Clark said.
“Schools may be judged by testing and other metrics, but that doesn’t always tell the whole story,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci. “This past spring Paul Fanning was named the division one coach of the year for the whole state, and that there are other ways excellence can abound among our staff and students.”
In other news, the school committee approved a motion to send representatives to attend a Rhode Island Association of School Committees 101 professional development seminar and heard an update from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee, which recently debated recording its meetings for the public to view afterward.
DEI Subcommittee Member Jen Lima said that the meetings are already being recorded by members of the public who choose to attend but starting an official record online would show the complete scope of the work being done by the board.
The North Kingstown School Committee’s next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on January 10 at North Kingstown High School.
