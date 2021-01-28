NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The members of the North Kingstown Town Council heard a long-awaited presentation during their meeting Monday night from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation regarding their study of the three way intersection of Brown Street, Phillips Street and Boston Neck Road, as well as heard the town’s Annual Audit Report for Fiscal Year 2020.
RIDOT Managing Engineer Sean Raymond, who appeared before the previous Town Council in September, said that after extensive study and the input provided by citizens and local business owners, public safety officials and other municipal members that the department was recommending the intersection be transformed into a mini, one lane roundabout, with the project being put into the their plans for Fiscal Year 2024, the soonest Raymond said they could do project, with work possibly beginning as early as September 2023.
By going with a roundabout rather than a three way stop, as some had proposed, Raymond says that it will prevent long backups as the flow of traffic will be similar in each direction, with a study by the department seeing a peak backup of eight vehicles based on traffic numbers, and that roundabouts encourage drivers to slow down while not coming to a full stop, or possibly hindering emergency vehicles.
“This helps keep the traffic flowing,” Raymond said. “You only have to yield if there’s another vehicle in the circle.”
Additionally, Raymond said the proposal shortens the length of pedestrian crossings by breaking them up into more segments, with splitter islands having the potential to be used as “crossing refuges” for pedestrians crossing during busy hours. He also said a roundabout such as this “tends to fit in” with a historic area like Wickford Village.
Several area residents and business owners, as well as Mike Donahue on behalf of the Wickford Advisory Council, endorsed the proposal by RIDOT, as did the members of the council, who voted unanimously to approve and send a resolution of endorsement on behalf of the town.
As the project isn’t slated to begin until at least the fall of 2023, Councilor Kerry McKay asked Raymond if RIDOT would consider installing some sort of protective measure to slow down vehicles and ensure driver and pedestrian safety until the project is completed, something which Raymond said they could certainly look into.
Immediately following the RIDOT proposal, the council heard a presentation from Marcum LLP Director Kyle Connors on the Annual Audit Report for Fiscal Year 2020, which wrapped up on June 30. Despite the pandemic and challenges brought by it, both the town and Marcum said they were able to deliver the report earlier than usual, thanking each other for their work.
“We had a really good audit working with the town and the schools,” Connors said.
Overall, in FY20 the town’s total fund balance increased by $2.1 million, with the town having an overall unassigned fund balance of $11.6 million, a number which represents 12.5 percent of their overall operating budget, which Connors said was right in the middle of where it needed to be within a healthy target of eight to 16 percent of budgeted expenditures.
Revenues for FY20 were $2.8 million above budget, with property taxes $232,000 above anticipation, something Connors attributed to a strong collection of the prior year’s balances and the collection of current year assessment above budget assumption, with 97.8 percent collection of the current year’s taxes.
“Anything above 97 percent we consider to be a healthy percentage to be at,” Connors said.
Connors said intergovernmental revenue was favorable by $401,000 due to an increase in the final housing aid amount for the school security project and departmental revenue was favorable by $1.1 million due to a significantly higher police detail for new developments being built in town. Other revenue, Connors reported, was favorable by $885,000 partially due to a change in recording fees which were transferred out to special revenue funds.
Per the report, expenditures were $30,000 below appropriated amounts, with favorable results for the Planning Department, Fire Department and Public Works, while Finance and the Police Department had unfavorable returns, the latter related to those previously mentioned details, with Town Manager Ralph Mollis adding that overall the town does make a profit on such police details.
For the School Department, Connors said their unrestricted fund ended FY20 with an assigned fund balance of $4.2 million, or 6.2 percent of their operating budget, and that the fund balance for the current year increased by $2.5 million, including a net transfer of $292,000 from the school capital project fund, with those projects themselves going from a deficit of $153,000 to a fund balance of $522,000. Revenues were $20,000 above their anticipated amounts, something which Connors attributed to a tuition offset by a decrease in state aid that was received by the district in the form of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds.
School expenditures were $1.5 million below appropriations, with expenditures for capital outlay having totaled $186,000 in the school unrestricted fund and $310,000 in the capital project fund, while the school lunch fund had a net income of $76,690.
As for the Water Department, the report found that operating revenues were up to $3.85 million from their $3.65 million total in FY19, while operating expenses were up to $3.49 million from $2.91 million in FY19. Operating income also rose, going to $361,000 in FY20 compared to $283,000 the year prior, and the fund has a net positive of $13.5 million, $8.1 million of which is unrestricted for operational use.
On the Sewer Department side, charges for services were up, going from $1.33 million in FY19 to $1.82 in FY20, while operating expenses also rose, going from $887,000 in FY19 to $1.12 million in FY20. However, the operating income shrank, going from $1.28 million in FY19 to $695,000 in FY20, with the fund having a net positive deficit of $1.11 million.
For Quonset/Davisville Recreation, operating revenue was at $2.21 million, up from $1.72 million the year prior, while expenses were also up, going from $1.33 million in FY19 to $2.51 million in FY20, with an operating loss of $301,000 in FY20 compared to a loss of $386,000 the year before, leaving the fund with a total net position deficit of $1.09 million.
McKay asked for further clarity on that deficit, and was told that it had been moved to the general fund for FY21 because it wasn’t self-sufficient, and that the deficit will be funded by revenue from the Municipal Golf Course, which had an excellent FY20, and Allen Harbor.
Regarding the town pension plan, all pensions are administered through the State of Rhode Island and the town has made all required contributions to these plans since GASB 68’s passage in 2014, with the Municipal Employees Retirement Systems (MERS) for General Employees funded at 73.27 percent, the MERS Police Plan at 68.74 percent, the MERS Fire Plan at 70.45 percent and the Teachers Retirement Plan funded at 54.6 percent, for a total net pension liability of $97.5 million.
On Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEBs), the town plan was funded at 7.81 percent for a total net OPEB liability of $18.3 million, which funded 78 percent of the actuarially determined contribution in FY20 and 72 percent in FY19, while the school plan was funded at zero percent with a total OPEB liability of $579,000.
In closing, Connors and Marcum recommended the continued development of effective internal control of the financial reporting closing process, specifically related to a capital asset management process and that in accordance with Uniform Guidance, they did compliance testing for three of the town’s federal programs, special education, Title A, Part 1 and ESSER Funds, all of which were found to be compliant.
Members of the council praised Connors and Marcum, with Councilor Kim Page thanking them for a simple and easy to read audit, while McKay praised them for their work in getting the report out earlier than usual and Town Council President Greg Mancini thanking them for all of their work and commitment to the citizens of North Kingstown.
In the Town Manager’s report, Mollis said that progress on the Town Hall at 80 Boston Neck Road continued, with the RFP being on schedule and occupancy expected for October 2022, while announcing that the Beechwood Senior Center and Davisville Middle School will serve as polling locations for the March 2 statewide special election, for which early in-person voting at the town offices opens on Feb. 10.
As for COVID-19, Mollis noted that the Tax Assessor’s office had to be closed last week due to a positive test result and others having close contact with that person, but that business had since resumed. He also reported that vaccination rates among public safety officials had increased to 60 percent of the North Kingstown Police Department and 83 percent of the North Kingstown Fire Department, something he attributed to additional outreach and education on the vaccine and that the town would be working with local hospitals to find additional PPE for those public safety officials who chose not to take the the vaccine.
For those who chose not to vaccinate, Councilor Mary Brimer said that was entirely within their rights.
“Our first responders on the frontlines have more experience (with) COVID than any of us on the council,” Brimer said, adding that when it came to vaccination, it was “their body, their choice,” a sentiment McKay backed.
Mancini said he also agreed they had the right to choose, and that it has never been the objective of the town or any of the members to enforce mandatory vaccinations on public safety officials or anyone else in the town.
In other business, all items on the consent agenda passed unanimously, with the exception of an Award of Contract- Tax Assessor for the Revaluation of Real Property within the Town of North Kingstown, which passed 4-0 with Mancini recusing himself from the vote.
The only non-unanimous vote had to deal with the authorization of the town to apply to the Resilient Rhody 2021 Municipal Resilience Program to Provide Planning Services, which was approved on party lines, with Democrats Mancini, Page and Katie Anderson voting to authorize and Republicans Brimer and McKay to oppose it, with the latter questioning the source of funding behind the measure, which had previously been tabled by the previous Town Council in the fall, saying it would be a waste of town employee’s time and taxpayer resources while seeing little benefit for the town and lead to more government intervention in the lives of town residents.
The next Town Council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 8 and will also take place via Zoom.
