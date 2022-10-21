KINGSTON, R.I. – With just three weeks remaining before the November 8 election that will determine who succeeds U.S. Rep. James Langevin (D-R.I.) in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District, leading candidates Allan Fung and Seth Magaziner stayed on message when they squared off against each other Monday at the University of Rhode Island.
Republican Fung, ahead by several points in a recent poll of the matchup, hammered at the biggest problem he said faces Rhode Islanders: inflation.
“Record high inflation is driving up gas prices, groceries prices. That’s not the country I want to live in,” the former Cranston mayor said.
Magaziner said he and fellow Democrats in Congress would be tough on oil and pharmaceutical companies, and other “price gougers.”
“We have to crack down on the price gouging that is killing consumers,” he said. “Republicans won’t do that because those companies are funding their campaigns.”
He also warned that if Fung is elected, he’d vote for far-right “election deniers” like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to run the House of Representatives and potentially set the stage for a national law banning abortion.
The testiest exchange of the night was about abortion, and who stood where.
“He’s outright lying about some of my positions in his ads,” Fung said. “Will you please admit that? Because I will not support a national abortion ban or criminalize it.”
Magaziner said Fung has changed his positions on abortion several times, but “can’t hide” that he opposed a state law passed three years ago that codified abortion rights set out in the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade.
“You can lie to the people about where you are today, but you can’t lie about your record,” Magaziner told Fung. “I trust women to make the right choice about when and whether to terminate a pregnancy. Allan thinks it should be up to politicians and judges.”
William Gilbert, the independent candidate also on stage Monday, pointed to both men as examples of the problem with politics that he said must change.
“Exactly what you see going on here. There’s gridlock,” Gilbert said. “People aren’t listening to each other anymore, Republicans and Democrats. We’re still running against Trump and he’s not in office.”
Billed as a candidates’ forum, the hour-long gathering at URI’s Edwards Auditorium was a question-and-answer session organized by The Public’s Radio and The Providence Journal.
Asking the questions were Ian Donnis, political reporter for The Public’s Radio; Juliana Lepore, news editor for The Good Five Cent Cigar, URI’s student newspaper; and Patrick Anderson, Rhode Island Statehouse reporter for The Providence Journal.
Donnis noted that Fung has accepted the results of the 2020 presidential election, but asked why Rhode Islanders should back the Republican when members of his party in Congress, including McCarthy, voted against certifying the electoral results.
Fung called Jan. 6 a “very dark day” in history and acknowledged Joe Biden as president, but said his first role in Congress would be to vote to replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“It is her policies on top of President Biden’s that are leading to the disastrous economy that we are facing right now as a country and in our backyards,” he said.
Asked if Trump had caused “lasting harm” to the United States, Fung touted his own 12-year record as Cranston’s mayor and ability to work in a bipartisan way.
“I’m not President Trump, I don’t act that way, I’m not about divisiveness,” he said. Fung admitted Trump “certainly caused a lot of divisiveness in the United States,” but “I am not Donald Trump, I’m not here trying to defend everything he says.”
Magaziner said the most shameful part of Jan. 6 was not the violent mob or Trump’s actions.
“The most shameful acts of that day were when more than 100 Republican members of the House of Representatives went back into that chamber when there was still smoke in the air and blood of police officers on the floor, and voted to overturn the will of the people,” he said. “We should not have election deniers in charge of the House of Representatives.”
The pair also sparred over questions about Social Security.
Fung said he would “stand up” against any attempts by a GOP leadership to cut Social Security, and pointed to his mother, a Social Security recipient, in the audience.
“She’s on that fixed income like millions of other mothers and fathers, grandparents across the country,” he said.
Magaziner said McCarthy had “literally co-authored a book on how he wanted to cut Social Security.” Other GOP leaders have also listed it as a top priority, he said.
“I want Congress to be run by people who support seniors in Rhode Island,” he said. “Allan has decided he’s going to support a leadership team that isn’t even hiding that cutting Social Security and Medicare are a top priority.”
It’s disingenuous to offer support for those programs but vote for leadership that would immediately move to gut them, he added.
“That’s like saying, ‘I’m going to put the fox in charge of the henhouse but don’t worry. I like hens, I’m pro-hens,’” Magaziner said.
Lepore asked how all candidates could improve the lives of young people, such as college graduates struggling with high student debt.
“Our STEM fields, we’re not doing enough, and also not enough in our public vocation sectors,” Gilbert said. He called for public funding of secondary and post-secondary education.
Magaziner said he would work to bring more advanced manufacturing, biotech and clean energy jobs to the state.
“There’s some tremendous opportunity to create good jobs here in Rhode Island in offshore wind and marine trades,” he said. “A lot of this can be spurred with federal funding,” to institutions such as URI, he said. Magaziner also called for the lowering of student loan interest rates.
Fung said more needs to be done, including doubling the number of Pell grants going directly to colleges and universities.
“Students won’t have to borrow as much and be saddled with that much debt when they come out of school,” he said, and also called for more funding for infrastructure for the ports at Quonset, Galilee and Providence.
Magaziner and Fung met again Tuesday at a WPRI Channel 12 debate in Providence.
