NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Many local restaurants in town are throwing open their doors to celebrate March 26 to April 1 as spring restaurant week to showcase their food and beverages.
“Restaurant Week itself and the Kickoff Party are purposely designed to welcome spring and encourage people to get back out after a long winter,” said Peg Fradette, executive director of the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce.
It’s also an effort to help these tourist attractions kick-start their spring season that is a preview of the busy time that follows when summer tourists descend on this beach community.
Restaurant week is an event where restaurants offer reduced or fixed price menus, so customers can try many different types of food that may normally be out of their price range.
Joe Paglia, owner of Arturo’s Joe’s, said that “it’s a good way to get people out who have been cooped up all winter.”
Typically, it is mid- and upper-range establishments that join restaurant week, but any restaurant can take part in the event. Restaurant week appeals to locals and tourists alike, and most operations that participate see increased traffic during the occasion.
Special Menu
Narragansett Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 12th annual Spring Restaurant Week. Whether someone is seeking breakfast, lunch or dinner, special menu offerings will be created by over 15 area restaurants just for this week-long event.
Fradette explained that special value items are added to the restaurant menus and traditionally restaurants play with the number of the year. In this case, items might end in 22, start at 22 or be 2 for 1, she added.
“We find that residents often plan their week around restaurants who are participating for book club meetings, group lunches, family celebrations,” she said.
This is the return of the event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic and its various restrictions.
“I say, ‘We’re back,” because, of course, like everything else related to COVID, there’s been a break in this event and things have changed dramatically,” she said.
In 2020, she said, the chamber had completely sold out the event and many restaurants participating the same week that restrictions closed the businesses.
These days, restaurants are dealing with rising costs, supply chain issues and staffing shortages “so we need, more than ever, to show patience and respect for what they and their staffs are doing as they continue to battle out of the hole that Covid created,” Fradette said.
“We hope that the public supports the participating restaurants who have worked very hard to put together some terrific menus during an extremely difficult period,” she said.
According to the Webstraunt Blog, restaurant week was created in New York City in 1992 by Tim Zagat, the creator of the Zagat Survey, and Joe Baum, a New York restaurateur.
The promotional event was originally lunch-only and was set to coincide with the Democratic National Convention to draw visitors, reporters, and politicians attending the event to local restaurants.
The first restaurant week saw huge success, and it has since spread to cities large and small all over the country, the publication said.
Participating Restaurants
Participating restaurants in the event at the Towers are: Arturo Joe’s, Trio, Coast Guard House, Matunuck Oyster Bar, Coastal Cabin, Shelter Harbor Inn, Shaidzon Beer, Job Corps desserts and coffee by Fuel.
Other restaurants will join them for the week of specials. They are Breachway Grill, Clove Garden of India, Georges of Galilee, Laurel Lane Country Club,( Rudy’s Bar &Grill ), Mariner Grille, The Pour House, Trattoria Romana South, T’s of Narragansett, the Twin Willows.
Webstraunt Blog offered that these kinds of weeks are beneficial for these businesses to draw in new customers, while also keeping existing customers satisfied and interested.
It advised that if owners questioned giving out a week of deals will actually help their operation or if the specials will eat up any potential profits, there’s evidence to show these efforts help.
It said that joining a restaurant may bring reduced prices, but it often brings in more traffic than usual, which will make up for the lower dollar amount.
It also gives local restaurants a chance to impress customers with food and service, and the experience may persuade some guests to come back and become repeat customers.
In addition, it can boost and improve the local economy and foster tourism, which is the fuel for the South County economic engine.
Fradette of the Narragansett Chamber said, “This is our 12th year of hosting this for the community and hopefully it shines light on our year-round area restaurants who served us so well during the pandemic.”
