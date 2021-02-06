Mystery writer Claremary Sweeney of South Kingstown almost created her own mystery around the disappearance of her in-progress novel, whose pages she just couldn’t revisit for a long while.
Like everyone else, the COVID-19 virus upended her life. But, more importantly, her husband of 20 years died suddenly. Charley Sweeney had just received an “all clear” for remission for prostate cancer when he died last March of a heart attack, she said.
The book, “Last Castle in the Sand,” had remained untouched, unfinished and on a shelf ever since the loss of Charley, her beta reader, business manager, chief supporter and life partner.
“I just didn’t think I could do it,” she said. “There was the technical stuff that needed to be done, like the cover, the formatting, all of that.”
She told the Independent this week, “I would have never wanted to go on without him. I just couldn’t see doing this without him being there by my side.”
Perhaps it might never have seen the light of day again were she not driven to untangle another mystery – how to resume life after the death of someone close.
“He would be really sad if I didn’t do something more with that novel, if I stopped writing,” she said while trying to hold back uncontrollable tears. “If he thought because he died that I stopped writing, it would have hurt him so much. He really felt proud.”
Whether because of divine inspiration, a will to survive or the slow recovery that comes after a deeply-grieved loss, Sweeney’s waves of indecision began to recede by late fall.
Instead of getting washed away in a sea of despair, the detective murder mystery “Last Castle in the Sand” was saved because Sweeney wanted to fulfill a pledge to others to publish the book, she said.
So in December, Sweeney, a self-publisher, entertained local readers once more with this fresh installment of a murder mystery that features many well-known places and sites around South County. It is the fifth in her South County murder and detective series.
Hazard Castle, Shady Lea Mill and its owner, Lynn Krimm, appear. So too do familiar names of local destinations and scenery, such as Ocean Road in Narragansett, with its several seaside mansions.
Theater-by-The-Sea shows up as a meeting place. History retelling invites recollections of the Narragansett Pier Railroad and mentions of the Peace Dale Library.
Both new characters and old favorites step into the drama involving Dr. Morgan Duckworth embarking from her oceanfront estate to begin her nightly run around Narragansett Pier.
As Duckworth nears Druid’s Circle, an engine revs. Headlights beam from out of the darkness. She is suddenly overcome with a sense of imminent danger. The car passes, only to turn and run her down. The driver steps out and bends to deliver a final message.
“You deserve to die,” the driver says as the car carefully avoids running over her head, but crushes her legs and torso. The list of suspects is long and includes Duckworth’s old patients, family, and past friends who have good reason to wish the doctor ill.
Detective Kara Langley is called upon to assist the Narragansett Police with the case. This installment finds Langley and her friends enjoying the close of the tourist season when beaches, once again, are returned to the locals.
A conflict of interest arises when a police investigation leads to the arrest of Langley’s friend. She must find a way to prove him innocent although the evidence points squarely in his direction.
Murder, an arrest and an impending storm all combine to threaten the tranquil seaside resorts that have made the Ocean State famous.
Sweeney said this latest book, while having many local factual scenes and points of interest, is based more on inviting readers’ imaginings for revenge for medical malpractice.
That aspect has a very real tie to she and her late husband’s lives, she said.
Both had diagnoses that were later found to be more serious than originally presented, she said. She even references them – including the prostate cancer – in the book as one of the diseases Duckworth either seemingly ignored or deliberately misdiagnosed.
“What happens if you do it to a person who is going to seek revenge?” she asked, adding that she wanted readers to ponder situations where money doesn’t quell the desire to strike back.
Both real and imagined events infuse the author’s tales of mystery set at local places. The Kingston train station, for example, was featured in a previous book, “Last Train to Kingston.”
Sweeney said she likes history and milieu that put both readers’ and the author’s imaginations into fictionalized tales of drama.
“I have to keep the telling of it as clear and lucid as possible,” she said. “I write in scenes. That’s my secret, I write in acts and scenes.”
These easy-to-read beach novels have mostly short chapters. Sweeney offers a twisting and serious plot as her characters explore means, motivation and opportunity among suspects.
Sweeney herself has an unsatiated quest for answers fueled by curiosity within herself, she explained recently.
“I Always loved mysteries,” she said. “I loved the ‘who’ puzzle element of mystery, figuring stuff out. It is just a challenge for me to go from here to here, and what the journey is that takes you there.”
“It isn’t so much solving the puzzle, it’s how you get through to solve the puzzle,” the writer added.
This invites many comments from a strong following of local readers, she said, who enjoy reading mysteries set at local places.
“‘Clare, I’m stuck in the house and I needed a book’” is what one reader wrote to her, saying the characters were like old friends coming to visit, Sweeney recalled.
Sentiments like these stopped Sweeney from closing a final chapter and keeping the unpublished novel hidden away.
“What was I supposed say, ‘there’s no next book?’ I’m not that kind of person,” she said, noting that Westerly is the location of her next book’s murder mystery. “I listen to my readers when they tell me things.”
There is life after death for this author, whether that new life is in some of her characters or in her own enthusiasm to keep writing her series of books.
“People are spending a lot of time now reading, especially since we have the COVID restrictions,” she said. “If you understand the series, you are in it for the long haul. They are invested in characters. If you kill off their characters, you have killed off their friends.”
