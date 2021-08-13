SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council’s choice to fill two vacant School Committee seats was unanimous at a special meeting on Aug. 5.
After an interview process spread over two nights earlier in the week, council members picked Michael Marran and Carol Vetter to fill the vacancies until the terms expire in November 2022.
Vetter and Marran emerged from a field of 13 initial candidates, however three withdrew their applications before interviews started on Aug. 2.
Both were seated as members at the committee’s Tuesday night meeting.
Marran is an attorney and a resident of more than 30 years. He said he was motivated to apply when he saw how divisive the recent school issues, such as the $85 million facilities bond referendum, were.
“If I can bring something different to the discussion and try to bring the town back together, there are a number of issues that are very important and need to be dealt with very quickly,” Marran said. “The biggest issue the committee is facing is hiring a superintendent, and it is the most important thing we’re going to have to do, because everything else is going to flow from that.”
Vetter, a mother of three sons who went through the schools, is also a 20-year volunteer in the schools and sat on several key committees. She is a tax accountant and worked in the past in corporate finance on budget preparation and analysis.
“I think these skills will be extremely important in the coming year, given that we’re entering a period of rising inflation,” she said.
Vetter also has a keen awareness of the issues around students with special needs.
“My middle son is hearing impaired, along with other disabilities, so I know how important an IEP and 504 plans are, and what it’s like to advocate for these students,” she said.
Vetter also said that after the recent controversies and the pandemic, she wants to help unite the town.
“We need to come together and heal as a community,” she said. “We need to build back trust, treat people with respect and listen to one another.”
Council members interviewed the candidates along with the school committee in open session. Each explained their top two choices before the vote.
“Michael Marran brings a great demeanor and expertise that the community is needing right now,” council member Rory McEntee said. “A legal mind like his can bring something that can be invaluable.”
McEntee also praised Vetter’s background in finance and accounting, which will be helpful during the budgeting process.
“Not only that, she has a lot of experience working with PTOs and knowing curricula and understanding what it takes for a special education program,” he said.
Member Deborah Kelso said she chose Marran and Vetter as the strongest advocates for all students, while holding administrators, teachers and staff in the highest regard.
“Their ability to embrace measured, thoughtful decision making, based on their own life experiences, education and professions, and their acknowledgment that the School Committee must function as a team with the highest level of transparency and ethics was high on my list of priorities as I narrowed my selections,” Kelso said. “I believe they will both be an asset to the committee, the town, and most of all the students of South Kingstown.”
Deborah Bergner praised the quality of all the applicants, saying any one of them could fill the seats.
“I feel like (Vetter’s) quiet demeanor is something we need on the school committee,” she said. “A dedicated, hard worker and countless hours of volunteer work in the schools and attending meetings.”
Councilor Jess Rose echoed the statements of the others, and applauded the open process used to choose the new committee members.
“I don’t think I could’ve gotten to this decision without the feedback and input from the community,” she said.
Abel Collins, council president, said Marran brings a unique set of qualifications that will be helpful.
“So much of public policy is knowing how the rules work,” he said. “And Carol, your experience as a mother of a child with special needs is important to me as a father of a student with special needs. Your involvement over the years in all aspects of the schools is good to see.”
With the academic year approaching fast, the School Committee was determined to have two new members seated for its Aug. 10 meeting in order to avoid possible problems with having enough members to form a quorum among the seven-member body.
Just weeks ago, former Chairwoman Emily Cummiskey resigned her leadership role and then left the committee entirely as it was embroiled in multiple controversies, including fallout over a political mailer that led to the departure of the district superintendent, and a local woman’s request for public records on how the schools teach race and gender issues that briefly sparked national media attention.
Member Sarah Markey resigned last month as well to focus on her health, she said.
