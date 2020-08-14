With the gyrating reactions to the ups and downs in the rate of coronavirus-infected people, local restaurants, hotels and real estate firms are feeling ripples that overall are bad for business, they report.
In a series of interviews this week by The Independent, these tourism-dependent business owners – in these ebbing weeks of summer tourist income – report that on-again, off-again regional quarantines as well as state-ordered restrictions at bars are cutting into business.
“It is affecting business and it means less business we are going to do,” said George McAuliffe, business manager of the once-packed Mews restaurant on Main Street. Customers have thinned at the restaurant now and a recent 11 p.m. curfew for sitting at the bar just makes it worse, he said.
Robin Leclerc, a real estate agent with Residential Properties, Ltd., in Narragansett, said that she has seen a rise in cancellations for remaining August vacation bookings due to various self-quarantine orders for people in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Joseph Viele, executive director of the South Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, reported that one hotel saw 120 cancellations in bookings after recent self-quarantine orders were announced for visitors from surrounding states coming to Rhode island and returning home about stays longer than a day.
With tourism caught in the clutches of the coronavirus causing cases to rise both in Rhode Island and other surrounding areas, public officials here and elsewhere are taking actions that are making people wary of travel.
The Bar Scene
Kevin Durfee, owner of George’s in Galilee, said he keeps his outside bar open in the sand by the harbor in Point Judith, but closes it at the 11 p.m. deadline set by Gov. Gina Raimondo.
McAuliffe said his inside bar at the Mews, which like others has all the required social distancing, also shuts down. However, he said, that makes no sense.
“We have tables nearby where people can go if they are open. There is the same social distancing. This directive doesn’t make any sense at all because you aren’t removing people from the building and the distance factor of seating is already in place,” he said.
Kevin Finnegan, owner of the Ocean Mist and next door The Pub at Matunuck, both on Matunuck Beach Road in South Kingstown, said his bars inside are not open because social distancing requirements are too stringent.
“We haven’t had the bar opened (inside) since we re-opened. I tell people that the Ocean Mist bar is closed,” he said, although people can sit at nearby tables that look over the water at Block Island Sound and there are other opportunities for dine-in service.
He, too, questioned the rationale behind the bar closings at 11 p.m.
“If you can to Walmart, why can’t you go to the Ocean Mist, too,” he said.
He acknowledged that though some bars may be failing to follow state restrictions, “why punish the rest of us that do? That makes no sense,” McAuliffe said.
“She says one thing like we’re going to go after the violators and then she penalizes everyone. There’s this constant inconsistency by her,” he added.
Durfee had a more sanguine attitude, even though he’s operating at about 40 percent of his capacity due in part to state limitations.
“You can’t complain. The rest of the county is getting worse. We are ticking up. We should tackle this thing before it gets worse,” he said, observing business is down and “people are just not going out.”
Rentals and Hotels
In the real estate rental market, several area agents and brokers have reported requests for cancellations due to the political reactions of state officials who are implementing self-quarantining.
The rules vary by state and any visitors are advised to consult their own state’s website as well as the Rhode Island state Department of Health website for updated information.
Leclerc said that while her numbers are small in those seeking a return of the deposits, they nonetheless show the uncertainty in people’s minds about travel.
She said she’s thankful it’s coming in mid-August when the heavy summer tourist season winds down as back-to-school tasks at home move up the priority list for families.
“It’s not really a big deal from here on out,” she said, adding the off-season rentals are steady at the moment, but any national or state dismal news about a COIVD spread or more restrictions could affect that, too.
John Krekorian, a real estate agent at Re/Max Flagship in Narragansett, made a similar observation.
“The fact that summer is almost over and with the school year starting one way or the other, I believe renters…will still find a way to get there last few weeks in even if they have to pay a fine,” he said, adding, “Vacationers will not want to lose their paid for in advance rental weeks so we will just have to see.”
“They won’t be happy, but I believe this restriction will pass quickly and people will (also) be back to viewing homes in person,” he said, noting that he even had buyers purchasing homes seen only online “so that maybe that’s what happens in this setback.”
He said the restrictions and general quarantining when visiting for more than a day “certainly makes the job harder of getting people to come look (and) to buy, but I don’t think it will affectively slow sales,” he said.
Some local hotel operators, who did not want to be named due to corporate restrictions, said there has been a downturn in room rentals due to state orders to quarantine.
The Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce’s Viele said that he has received reports that hotels are seeing only visitors from New England, New York and New Jersey, but not the many seen in past years from other parts of the country.
When a neighboring state recently announced self-quarantining for visiting Rhode Island for more than 24 hours, one hotel within days received upwards of 120 cancellations, he said.
He also said that hotels are seeing more people over the summer calling for reservations within a seven-day period rather than some extended time weeks or months away.
Raimondo, whose office would receive information before public announcements about sanctions for traveling to Rhode Island, said that she made no effort to intervene with other governors and “wasn’t entirely surprised.”
Calling the travel restrictions “a good thing” at one of her weekly coronavirus briefings, the governor said fewer people would visit among the Northeastern states.
“It should certainly be a wake-up call to the people of Rhode Island that we need to do better,” Raimondo said, adding, “If we don’t follow the rules, things like this will happen.”
“We are at a turning point right now. We’re teetering right now,” she said.
