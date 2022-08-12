SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A local woman has sued South Kingstown’s School Committee, alleging that a board created by the committee prevented her from attending its meetings.
In a 13-page complaint filed Aug. 3 in Superior Court, Nicole Solas claims the committee’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Advisory Committee, formed in 2020, met weekly behind closed doors at least 25 times between February and August of 2021.
The suit by Solas is backed by the Goldwater Institute, a conservative and libertarian public policy group based in Phoenix, Arizona. It names the BIPOC Advisory Committee and School Committee as defendants.
The school committee did not discuss the suit at its Tuesday meeting, and it was not on the agenda for an executive session that took place.
The committee formed the BIPOC board in July 2020 as one of several steps it took to address and rectify what students said is “systemic racism” within the town’s school system. A group of advocates called Towards an Antiracist South Kingstown (TASK), a coalition of South Kingstown students, former students and parents, called for the changes following local protests related to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May 2020.
Chosen to head up the board were former South Kingstown teacher Robin Wildman and Jonathan Lewis, both of whom are Kingian nonviolence trainers.
“We want to center this advisory board around the experiences and expertise of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) community,” Wildman said at the time. “Definitely students. I’m so excited to work with them and they’re ready to go. I think they have a lot to teach us about ways to do things better within the district.”
In her suit, Solas said that the group’s activities fall under the state’s Open Meetings Act law and asks the court to find that all its meetings and minutes are public. It further asks to nullify any actions the board took in closed meetings, as well as any actions by the school committee in response to the board’s recommendations.
Part of the suit also notes that the district contracted with Nonviolent Schools Rhode Island, represented by Wildman, to provide services including facilitating meetings of the BIPOC board. A cost estimate of $5,000 to do so was part of the agreement.
Solas also claims she asked in May 2021 that the BIPOC advisory board open its meetings to the public, and that Wildman denied the request. Solas said the school committee did not respond to her request.
It was at about that time, Solas claims, that recommendations from the advisory committee factored into the school committee’s move to scrap and revise its policy on preventing racism and discrimination in hiring.
The suit also alleges the advisory board offered recommendations on a wide range of issues, “including hiring, discipline, training and school policies and practices.”
“The issues on which the Advisory Committee has advised and offered recommendations to the School Committee are of significant public interest,” the suit says.
Solas submitted her complaint to the state Attorney General, Peter Neronha, in May 2021. Neronha ruled in May 2022 that the advisory committee “is not a public body under the OMA.”
The lawsuit also seeks attorney’s fees and a $5,000 fine against both the school committee and the BIPOC Advisory Committee, as well as each of its members individually.
Last year, school officials considered suing Solas, a Wakefield parent, after she filed more than 200 public records requests for information about the district’s race and gender curriculum.
The teachers union subsequently sued Solas in an attempt to stop what it said was invasive inquiries and requests for personal teacher data. The union later dropped the complaint.
