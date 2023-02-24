NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council spent just under two hours of Tuesday’s meeting in executive session to discuss candidates for the town’s position of municipal court judge.
The motion to adjourn from the regular setting into executive time passed 3-2 with council members Susan Cicilline-Buonanno and Deborah Kopech voting in opposition and Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski, President Pro Tem Jill Lawler and council member Steven Ferrandi voting in favor.
When the council returned from its internal meeting, the public had the floor for comment.
Narragansett resident Paul Zonfrillo, regarding the council’s search for a candidate, cited that change is “difficult” but necessary. He added he believes that responses to the search are driven by “fury” in reaction to a change in the local power dynamic.
“It’s within this council’s purview to change the solicitors,” Zonfrillo said.
Zonfrillo’s comments were partially in response to Narragansett resident Margaret Rogers.
Rogers during the public comment portion of the regular meeting expressed her belief that the search is being “driven by politics, rather than merit.”
“Before you vote again – and in order to avoid any appearance of impropriety,” Rogers said. “I would encourage the three of you who voted yes (for executive session) to seek an immediate advisory opinion from the state ethics commission.”
