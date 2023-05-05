SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Not many people have lived the life of James Manni — guarding U.S. presidents and their families, tending to highly sensitive matters locally and nationally, becoming a governor’s key staff member and commanding an entire force of state police.
Yet at 62 years old, he said, he relishes the town manager’s job in quaint South Kingstown, which also has no presidents living nearby. It’s a town with 30,000 people and where Manni has also called home for many years.
“Every day I walk through every department in the town hall and speak to every employee, ‘How are you doing’ or ‘How was your weekend?’ and touching base with them,” Manni said during an interview this week on the anniversary of his first year as town manager.
“I don’t really like sitting behind a desk. I like to lead from the front,” said this man who spent six years in the U.S. Secret Service and another 29 with the R.I. State Police, capped as commander and superintendent of the force from 2019 to 2022.
His leading might best be seen through the story of ‘Manni & The Mice,’ but those details will come in a bit.
There’s first the story of Manni & The People. He has shown any number of times that his heart lies in caring for people, keeping them safe and ensuring their struggles are lessened in whatever possible way he can make happen.
For instance, earlier this year there was a flap about town officials plowing private roads in town. The town had been doing it for years and with arrangements done on the back of a napkin. No one could tell how it started, but it involved the streets of many people.
Asked what would happen to the elderly if the plowing stopped and they could not afford private plows.
“The safety and security of every town resident is my top priority. This is more than dollars and cents,” he said in a strong and emphatic voice.
Also, he recently he made an unusual evening trip to a Narragansett Town Council meeting to look at members eyeball-to-eyeball to say he wanted that town to restore a $50,000 cut in senior aid for a joint program Narragansett and South Kingstown run.
“We need your help to keep these high-level of services,” he told the Council and noted that the cost is about $63 each per senior citizen compared to $1,300 the council spends per dog or cat for another shared animal control service.
Classic Manni. He leads from the front. So, how has that leading gone in the last year?
“We had three open positions and they are now filled with all highly qualified people,” he said about the vacant assessor, finance director, and police chief jobs open when he became town manager after caretaker Terry Murphy who served as an interim role following Robert Zarnetske who resigned when he lost the Town Council’s confidence.
He also pointed to the creation of a new municipal court that will help the town capture revenue now going to the state for any number of violations, including speeding, motor vehicle issues, housing- and zoning-related matters, and citations for breaking other local laws set down by ordinances.
Establishing the court required him to oversee setting up the machinery to make the court run as well as staffing it with a judge, clerk and zoning official.
His tasks also have taken him to oversee extensive and comparative research on rental registration laws.
Escalating property values are leading to many house purchases for rentals and the town needs regulations to govern short-term occupancy, such as those found on Airbnb, Vrbo and others privately offering for a short term, he said.
Another attention-getting task in the last year has been working with members of the town’s School Building Committee. He and others have focused public discussions on various proposals that led to a proposed $125 million bond for high school improvements.
While day-to-day management brings up any number of issues — both crisis du jour as well as recurring problems — he needs to keep town operations aligned with an approved Town Council spending plan.
“I manage the tax money the way I manage my own house. I scrutinize everything,” he said.
In the proposed budget for next year, residents will only see a 1.63% increase in expenses — with the general government kept to a minimum increase and the school budget funded the same as this current year.
Overall it means for an average taxpayer, a 12-cent increase — from $10.95 to $11.07 — per $1,000 of the assessed valuation of their property.
“I am pleased and I am proud about how the town staff worked hard to keep the general government expenses to the least possible increase,” he said.
And that takes us to ‘Manni & The Mice.’
It seems that rain has driven several mice to see refuge inside the dry stone town hall on High Street. They have been spotted by town employees who have suggested to Manni that he bring in exterminators.
To Manni - who denies he is frugal and penny-pinching, but just practical as a cost-saver - he sees another solution from the front where he leads the charge.
“We have gotten ourselves traps and we’ll collect them, the mice. I’m not going to bring in an exterminator when I, the deputy administrator and someone else can catch the mice ourselves,” he said.
Classic Manni.
