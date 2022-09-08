KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island this week welcomed students back to campus in Kingston, where nearly 5,400 students will live in 26 on-campus residence halls.
Classes began Wednesday after several days of move-in activities.
As he did last year, URI President Marc Parlange greeted and visited with students and families throughout move-in.
The university said it posted another record-setting year for applications, with 25,400. The approximately 3,300 first-year students will join about 500 transfer students, more than 2,000 graduate students and thousands of returning URI students to comprise a student body of more than 17,000.
URI has announced dozens of events and activities coinciding with the start of the new fall semester.
The school’s new Center for Military and Veteran Education opened on the Kingston campus on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting celebration. Also, the university will formally inaugurate Parlange as URI’s 12th president in ceremonies at the Kingston campus on Sept. 22.
The College of Business will mark its 100th anniversary with a series of events taking place throughout the year, including a building lighting at Ballentine Hall, scheduled to take place the evening of Sept. 21. An official 100th anniversary celebration kickoff event will take place during Alumni and Family Weekend, Oct. 15.
Ranger Hall, home to URI’s Harrington School of Communication and Media, will be the site of a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 21 to celebrate the completion of a recent 20,000-square-foot interior renovation project providing new general and active learning classrooms, computer labs, video and audio editing suites, and film production and screening rooms.
COVID-19-related policies remain in place and include recommendations that all students, faculty and staff be vaccinated and boosted. New students were required to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire and returning students were asked to upload records of any new COVID-19 vaccinations received since last semester.
All students were required to test up to 24 hours before or within 48 hours of their arrival to campus. The university no longer requires mask wearing indoors, except in spaces where direct academic instruction and research are taking place, unless a faculty member waives the requirement. Masks are also required at URI Health Services in clinical settings.
