NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — When he was a student at Duke University, Victor Cai tried unsuccessfully to make the swim team, but he out swam 167 other competitors — including former U.S. Olympian Elizabeth Beisel — to win the 12th Annual Waterman Eco Challenge at Narragansett Town Beach Saturday, July 16th.
Cai, a 22-year-old Attleboro, Massachusetts native who swam with Beisel on the Blue Fish Swim Club team, finished the one-mile race from Monahan’s dock to the beach in 17 minutes and seven seconds, 12 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Ben Czech, of North Providence.
After he finished second in last year’s competition, Cai said he had no expectations for the outcome. “I did better than I thought,” the former Blue Devil said. “The conditions were perfect. It was one of the smoothest, calmest days ever that I swam here.”
Beisel, who holds nine medals — four of them gold — in international competition, including a silver and a bronze from the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, finished in 17:23, just four seconds behind North Kingstown’s Abigail Maguire. This was Beisel’s second Waterman-Eco competition. “I’m hooked, and I’ll be coming back as many years as I can as long as I’m in town,” Beisel, who is also a lifeguard at the town beach, said. She admitted to “going all out” in the race, but she was not concerned about the results.
“I’m just now getting back into swimming shape,” Beisel said. “I don’t swim for the rest of the year, so it’s like a great litmus test. It’s still early in the summer. We still have the Save the Bay swim and a few other events. It’s just fun to get out here. The conditions were beautiful.”
Evan Frechette, 12, was the youngest swimmer to compete. He finished the race in 23:44, good for 74th place and 43rd among 91 males. He said he’s been competing in the Waterman-Eco Challenge since he was 9, and despite the physical challenge, “My shoulder hurts a little, but that is all.”
“He could swim before he could walk,” Evan’s father, Mark, said. Evan’s goal is to become a Division I swimmer in college.
Narragansett’s own Teddy Evans, a lifeguard at the town beach for the past six years, outraced 57 challengers to win the 3-mile paddleboard race in 36 minutes and 25 seconds, 12 seconds ahead of Middletown resident David FitzGerald. This was the third Waterman-Eco competition for Evans, who was the defending champion from last year’s race.
“This is my home,” Evans, a rising senior at the University of New Hampshire majoring in mechanical engineering, said. “I come out here and paddle every year.”
FitzGerald, 48, said he “grew up lifeguarding at First Beach in Newport” and added that he’s been paddling competitively for years, but “Evans is one of the best I’ve ever been against. He’s a great paddler. I passed him in the first five minutes of the race, but he stayed behind me – like drafting in a bicycle race – and had a great surge at the end.”
Both the swim and paddleboard races included a sprint from the water to the finish line. Participants received “swag bags,” which contained donated products from the event’s many sponsors.
Raw Elements USA, a mineral sunscreen brand, and Nuts ‘N More High Protein Foods are two sponsors that partner with Narragansett Parks and Recreation to host the annual event, which promotes ocean and swim safety, and environmental awareness. It also raises funds for the Janice “Mama C” Causey Memorial Art Scholarship at Narragansett High School. Annual scholarships go to Narragansett High graduates who want to pursue an art degree in college.
Brian Guadagno, the founder of Raw Elements and the senior lifeguard captain of the Narragansett Town Beach, said there were “so many people involved with pulling this event off and ensuring that the water safety program is well executed.”
Guadagno credited the Narragansett Fire Department and the Narragansett Surf and Rescue team with “making sure our plans and contingencies are in place and making sure everybody has a good, safe time out there, and making sure everybody comes out of the water. It takes a village to put this event on, and all the amazing people who have been a part of this since year one and the new people we add make it easier. I’d like to thank the whole community, all of our sponsors, and Narragansett Parks and Recreation. This day would not be possible without all of their contributions.”
Guadagno added that the Waterman-Eco challenge “is produced and celebrated in honor of Janice Causey. She was a huge influence here at Narragansett Town Beach her whole life, a huge supporter of Narragansett Surf Rescue, and most importantly, as an art teacher, was really influential in helping young people pursue their dreams and chase their inspirations. She was a wonderful, wonderful member of our community. This day is celebrated in her honor, and funds are raised from this event to contribute to the scholarship in her name.”
Causey died in 2014. She never got to meet her six-year-old granddaughter, Marisol, who flew up from Florida with her mother, Courtney, for the event. Marisol’s father, Chris Causey, Janice’s son, drove his van stocked with his mother’s artwork up from Florida to attend. They displayed for sale Janice Causey’s several pieces of artwork, with the proceeds earmarked for the scholarship.
“It’s a great turnout,” Chris said. “My mother taught a lot of these people’s parents. She taught here for generations at the elementary, middle and high schools. It’s really nice to see this turnout because this is the community. These are her people. When she wasn’t teaching, she was down here on the beach giving surf lessons.”
Courtney Causey said they have given out nine scholarships to date totaling about 12 thousand dollars. “We also make donations to the school itself for the art department,” she added.
The event also included a live broadcast from Along the Keel, a podcasting platform, sun safety education from South County Dermatology, and educational tents from various Rhode Island environmental groups. Music and games were also part of the event, which concluded with an After Party at the Sea Craft Restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.