SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Changing time bi-annually — a task coming this weekend — also brings these days the ritual of checking batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
As the clocks turn back, fire departments around South County — including the Union Fire District in South Kingstown — want residents to check on the operations of their detectors. UFD is also giving out batteries to help promote that check.
“The Union Fire District has received a shipment of Free Batteries from Energizer to participate in the Change Your Clock Change Your Battery program,” according to UFD Fire Marshal Chris Hiener.
The UFD has partnered with Energizer, which produces Energizer, Ray-O-Vac, Varta, and Eveready batteries. UFD will be distributing AA and 9V batteries to residents at the district office, 131 Asa Pond Road, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last.
Hiener said that there has been strong demand for the batteries and he will be checking on whether Energizer will donate more.
Many electronic devices and appliances with clocks will adjust automatically, but smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms need to be checked for proper operation. Today’s smoke and carbon monoxide detectors also are not all designed the same, making battery messaging more nuanced.
The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates an annual average of 362,000 unintentional residential fires, resulting in about 2,400 deaths, about 10,400 injuries and nearly $7 billion in property losses each year from 2016 through 2018.
The National Fire Protection Association points out that 46 percent of home fires, with 55 percent of the home fire deaths, occur between November and March. The NFPA estimated that 57 percent of deaths occur in homes with no or non-working smoke alarms.
Hiener offered the following advice to any building owner with smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that use batteries. He said that his advice covers the multiple types of these detectors on the market and their varying battery requirements:
Detectors/alarms with non-replaceable 10-year batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.
These alarms with any other type of battery need a new battery at least once a year. If that alarm chirps, warning the battery is low, replace the battery right away.
When replacing a battery, follow the manufacturer’s list of batteries on the back of the alarm or the manufacturer’s instructions. The manufacturer’s instructions are specific to the batteries (brand and model) that must be used. The alarm may not work properly if a different kind of battery is used.
Given the prevalence of 10-year sealed battery alarms, which provide added convenience and protection for a decade, fire experts are also reminding the public that it is still important to test and check the alarms even with long-lasting batteries.
Alarms with a 10-year sealed battery provide added safety and convenience, as the battery lasts the life of the alarm and cannot be removed from the unit.
Across the country, many states and major cities have enacted legislation for certain types of housing requiring 10-year sealed battery alarms and many more are following the same path.
With every sale of a house that is 10 or more years old, the fire marshal checks whether the devices are installed and working properly.
For example, houses older than 1976 must have battery-operated detectors, but don’t need to be interconnected. They need to be outside all sleeping areas and on each level of the house, including basements. The same goes for carbon monoxide detectors.
For those built afterward, a variety of other laws regulate them, including smoke and carbon monoxide detectors outside bedrooms and on every level of a dwelling as well as interconnectivity and battery-backup requirements, he said.
He advised that anyone with questions should call their local fire marshal for the specific requirements based on when the dwelling was constructed.
With the many requirements today, this safety measure needs twice-annual checking and even replacement because batteries can lose their charge, Hiener said.
“Every year when you change your clocks for Daylight Saving Time, change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, and please remind your friends, family, and neighbors to do the same,” he said.
