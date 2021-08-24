The unwelcome Sunday visitor that was Tropical Storm Henri passed over Rhode Island’s coast and caused widespread power outages, but less damage than initially feared.
The storm, which was a Category 1 hurricane briefly before arriving at Block Island, knocked down trees and power lines throughout Washington County, with South Kingstown taking the brunt of the outages.
The town had 9,341 of its 14,955 National Grid customers without power Monday morning. At the storm’s height on Sunday, 12,000 customers were without electricity. By 5 p.m. Tuesday, the number had dropped to 1,391, according to National Grid.
Henri caused perhaps hundreds of downed trees in the region, with many of them blocking roads and driveways. Line crews from other states poured into the region to begin repairs that would take several days to complete.
People ventured out of their homes on Monday to assess the damage. Others went to the beach.
They were there to look at – and get their picture taken next to – a large green buoy that broke loose in Block Island sound. Henri’s force was enough to wash the buoy, reportedly identified as the 1BI channel marker, onto the beach at Willow Dell.
The U.S. Coast Guard was at the site Tuesday planning for removal of the buoy Wednesday morning.
East Matunuck State Beach remained closed Monday after reports that large numbers of Portuguese man o’ war had washed ashore. East Matunuck reopened Tuesday, with the state Department of Environmental Management flying purple flags to alert swimmers to the presence of dangerous marine life. DEM said it will continue to monitor the state’s ocean beaches.
And in a storm-related incident, the COVID-19 test site at South Road School closed its doors Monday afternoon after a power line on a utility pole next to the school began sparking and burning.
The fire happened as Gov. Dan McKee and town officials, along with National Grid representatives and State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, arrived at the school.
McKee went to South Road school with the intention of seeing a feeder power line.
“I want to walk a feeder line before this is over, but I hear they could be five or six miles long,” he said. “But evidently that’s the key, the feeder lines.”
The unexpected fire prompted National Grid to cut power to the line and keep visitors at a safe distance.
McKee was coming from a press conference at the town’s police station, where he gave an update on recovery efforts with U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and South Kingstown Interim Town Manager Theresa Murphy.
“This is where it’s impacted us the most, down here in South County, so that’s why we have our feet on the ground here,” McKee said. The governor said National Grid was responding quickly to his request to accelerate the power restoration work.
“We know it’s both a health issue and an economic issue,” he said. “South Kingstown was as much as 85% without power.”
McKee said data appeared to show Rhode Island suffered 20 times more power outages than Massachusetts, and 10 to 15 times more than Connecticut.
Reed commended McKee’s efforts and planning before the storm.
“In the last 48 hours he’s been relentless in going around the state, making sure people feel confident in the response. The response has been excellent,” Reed said.
The storm should serve as a wake-up call, Reed said, about the need to modernize the electric grid.
“Fortunately in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, we have about $15 billion nationally for sustainability of the electric grid and additional billions of dollars improvements in efficiency.”
Murphy said town officials were anxious to get residents and small businesses back up and running. “We have three weeks left of our summer and (for) our businesses, this has added insult to injury in terms of having been down for a year due to COVID and now this tropical storm has added to that,” Murphy said.
National Grid President Terry Sobolewski said 500 line crews were at work in South Kingstown.
With high heat and humidity expected the rest of this week, South Kingstown has opened its senior center for use as a cooling center and charging station for portable devices. The Kingston, Peace Dale, Tuckertown and Matunuck fire stations let residents fill up containers with water.
Narragansett, which also saw significant outages Sunday, was mostly back online late Monday. All but seven National Grid customers were without power Tuesday evening in Narragansett, according to the utility.
The storm surge and flooding that some predicted Henri could cause failed to materialize, and Galilee was serene and powered up by late Monday morning.
A ferry returning from Block Island settled into its dock, and three large bucket trucks from an out-of-state power company rolled off, on their way from the island to their next assignment.
Fish markets and restaurants were closed, but employees were getting them ready for opening later in the day.
“We plan to open at noon,” George’s of Galilee general manager Yulia Kuzmina said Monday.
Employees were sweeping up at the entrance, rinsing salt and sand off the windows and getting ready to set up the Charlie O’s tiki bar at the rear of the restaurant.
“If anything we were over prepared,” Kuzmina said.
