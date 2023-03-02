SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It was trademark New England weather on Saturday evening, as the 300th Anniversary Committee and town celebrated its Incorporation Day with a massive bonfire that created a sanctuary at the center of Saugatucket Park from a breezeless sub-30 degree night.
“With the weather conditions the way they are, with the snowing and the fact that it’s about 18-20 degrees, I’m surprised we have as many people as we do,” Incorporation Day Bonfire Coordinator Ronald Bergeron said. “The thing we wanted to make sure of, to draw a crowd, is to have a warming station with the elementary school being open.”
The event was sponsored by Modine Manufacturing Co., of West Kingston. Food trucks and Dunkin Donuts were on location to offer coffee, cocoa and other treats to help residents warm up – as children beelined all around the park’s playground and green.
Town officials were present atop the park’s hill to commemorate the day and praise the town.
Vice President Michael Marran welcomed park-goers to the festivities.
“This is just one of many events that the committee has planned … there will be spring, summer and fall events but thank you to the hearty New Englanders coming out on a little bit of a chilly night. Enjoy.”
University of Rhode Island President Marc Parlange also attended the event.
“It’s wonderful to celebrate 300 years with you, the university has been here for 130 years,” he said. “We’re just so glad to be here with all of you … I’m also looking forward to the spring celebrations but the winter is wonderful.”
Bergeron said, the committee wanted to hold the event the day prior to Incorporation Day, mainly to bring family together for the weekend.
“We wanted to do it the day prior, this year, with the fact that it’s Saturday,” he said. “That way with the celebrating that everyone will be doing — or we expect them to do — they’ll have a day to re-cooperate.”
Jessica Wilson, of the Peace Dale Library spoke about the importance of holding the event on Feb. 25, despite the cold.
“The place we know as South Kingstown was home for thousands of years as we all know — and still is — to the Narragansett Nation,” Wilson said.
Wilson added that “things changed for the Narragansett Nation in the 1600s,” when English colonists invaded the land.
Wilson described what followed as “several turbulent decades.”
The colonists eventually took the area by force. Thousands of members of the Narragansett Tribe were massacred, and the land was divided into various towns — including in 1674 a town called Kingstown, named after King Charles II.
Kingstown was later divided into North and South Kingstown, in 1723.
“Since that time, South Kingstown has had a place in the roster of Rhode Island cities and towns,” Wilson said. “So, tonight starts the next 300 years of the history of South Kingstown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.