SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Members of the South Kingstown community came together last week at an interactive forum in the high school cafeteria called “South Kingstown 2323,” a public space where residents brainstormed their vision of what a successful and withstanding plan would look like toward preserving the environment for the next 10-15 years.
The event was organized by the South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Steering Committee.
Following brief remarks from three presenters, those in attendance broke into three groups and workshopped ideas and inquiries that could be brought forward to the Town Council at future meetings.
The three presenters were Madison Burke-Hindle, Education and Outreach Manager for Rhode Island Resource Recovery, Steven Chybowski, Chief of Program Development for the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources, and Elizabeth Scott, a consultant with the Southeast New England Program (SNEP) Network.
Rhode Island Resource Recovery, located in Johnston, is a quasi-pub agency that manages state waste, central landfill materials and recycling facilities.
“We need to think about what we’re doing with our waste,” Burke-Hindle said, adding, residents should ask themselves “What are items that don’t have to go into landfills?”
With the state projected to run out of landfill space by 2040, Burke-Hindle said, Resource Recovery offers free services to get Rhode Islanders started with their own home backyard compost space.
Chybowski spoke about the energy side of conservation, adding that the goal of the Office of Energy Resources is to establish net zero homes, through a “clean, affordable, reliable, and equitable” means.
He added that energy-efficient homes can be air-tight and generated with solar installation.
“It isn’t something far off into future — to be able to make your home net zero,” Chybowski said.
Chybowski said anyone interested in decreasing their carbon footprint can run a free home energy assessment every three years.
“We’ve kind of come up with the steps; work from outside in, focus on the shell of home, exterior aspects,” Chybowski said, with the second step geared toward interior assessments.
Scott spoke about the importance of water conversation and identified the state’s four water suppliers; the South Shore, Middlebridge, Kingston Water, and the Violia district — Violia being the biggest supplier.
Scott said areas in the southern portion of the state tend to be subjected to longer periods with no rain, alluding to the recent drought advisory that lasted from August until February.
Scott pointed out the biggest change the area has seen in the climate in recent years is the fluctuation of extreme weather — where heavy rainfall can be predicted in high intensity before being followed with no rain for an extended time.
Following the presentations, the three groups were split into conversations spaces for the topics of energy, water, and compost.
Discourse in the energy space began with locals pointing out that this past Easter Sunday recorded low demands in ISO New England energy systems. ISO New England is a regional non-profit grid operator that distributes energy from power generators to utilities.
It was also pointed out that the flat roofs of most schools in the area are compatible with solar panels. The group was vocal about running solar on more buildings throughout the town, specifically buildings that run 24/7.
Conversation in the water space surrounded ideas about what the town could do, either prior to, or during a drought.
An idea that made rounds around the circle involved passing on information to vacationers and their realtors, asking them to be more mindful about conserving water.
It was suggested that this could involve asking part-time residents to refrain from washing their driveways or lawns — particularly during a water shortage.
With a wariness surrounding Burke-Hindle’s warning about the state’s landfill running low on space, the compost group passed around organization names that could help local municipalities and school districts conserve.
Farm to Institution New England (FINE) was mentioned. FINE is a nonprofit, six-state network, where public and private organizations work together to enhance the amount of local food served in schools, hospitals, prisons, and other institutions. FINE’s intention is to positively transform the food systems and hopes the region can be self-reliant by 2030 – where systems are equitable and provide access to an abundance of healthy food, while doing so in a way that is sustainable for ecosystems.
