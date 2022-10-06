NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A seven-day minimum stay is just one part of a proposed short-term rental ordinance that got its first airing Tuesday in Narragansett.
The draft prepared for the Town Council to review at a workshop — in which the public got the chance to weigh in —also would prohibit on-street parking, limit the number of renters per bedroom and require a landlord or an agent to respond to complaints within 60 minutes.
Proponents, including Councilor Ewa Dzwierzynski, said the measure is designed to slow the proliferation of Airbnb-style rentals in town that have pushed out year-round families.
“This has been a long time in the making,” Dzwierzynski said. Many residents, they argue, have bemoaned the loss of the “neighborhood” feel of their community as more homes are used by occupants who stay only for a few days.
Dzwierzynski and a working group researched short-term rental ordinances locally and nationally.
“None of this language is new,” she said. Westerly, for example, has a 28-day minimum rental ordinance. Newport is 30 days.
“Jamestown as well. When you look at other coastal communities, a lot of them are taking action just to take their communities back,” she said.
Warwick, as well, is considering a ban on all but owner-occupied short-term rentals.
State law now requires online short-term rental operations to register with the state’s Department of Business Regulation. The state’s short-term rental registry went live Tuesday, the same day Narragansett started its talks about a new regulation.
Critics said the council must study the issue further, with several saying the ordinance as presented is “a solution in search of a problem.”
Year-round resident Steve DeSimone said he was toying with the idea of renting his house for a three-day weekend and taking his family on vacation. The law as drafted would prevent that, he said.
“I think it’s wrong for you to take my property rights away because you’re not happy with the way a few people are running their properties,” he said.
George Nonis, president of the local group Narragansett 2100, which represents renters and landlords, picked apart the draft ordinance. He called the proposal over-reaching and anti-business.
“We don’t hear anything about small business. We hear about more regulation,” Nonis said. “Do you have data? Did you talk to landlords, did you talk to small businesses in town? I don’t think I’ve heard that.”
They also worry the current council would try to push through an ordinance before next month’s election, though council members said the process is far from its conclusion.
“We are open to thoughts and ideas and possibly making changes,” Councilor Deborah Kopech said. She called the ordinance an attempt to create structure and rules that the entire town could follow.
“Something needs to be done because very short-term rentals have taken all areas of this town by storm and our local laws were not modified to account for that,” she said.
Patrick Murray, who is running for a state senate seat, said his initial aim was to target homes with six, eight or more bedrooms where 10 or 15 people “switch out” every night.
“I think the higher-end, more bedroom dwellings should be limited, because it’s not owner-occupied,” he said.
Building official Wayne Pimental said the ordinance would allow the town to determine if a dwelling’s bedrooms are legal, or not.
“We have a lot of residences in town where the bedrooms are not legal,” he said. “Basically they’re for egress or parking. This ordinance would address that.”
It would set a two person per bedroom limit, with exceptions for children two and younger.
Pimental said the town gets complaints that a dwelling has too many occupants and insufficient parking. The on-street parking prohibition aims to address that, he said.
Fines in the draft are $500 per day for the first offense, $1,000 per day for a second offense. A rental home would have its registration revoked after the third offense.
Council President Jesse Pugh said the town needs to look at the purpose of an ordinance, and suggested the town determine a “healthy number” for short-term rentals, cap it at that amount and grandfather in existing landlords.
Others who want to rent their home for a short term would get on a waiting list, he said.
“Narragansett has always been a seasonal rental community,” Pugh said. “What’s changed is the way the properties have been managed and booked.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.