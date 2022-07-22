SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It’s not unusual each summer for a small number of waterbirds like cormorants, gulls, shearwaters and terns to wash up dead on area beaches.
However, environmental officials have noticed this year, particularly over the last six weeks, that the birds are being found in larger than normal numbers.
They’re asking the public to steer clear of the dead coastal fowl, which might have a specific type of bird flu.
A Great Black-Backed Gull that was found seriously ill on a beach in South Kingstown on June 23 tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI.
Collecting reports from the public, the Department of Environmental Management counts 40 dead waterbirds this summer.
“The Rhode Island Division of Agriculture and Forestry remains on alert to respond to any cases of HPAI in the state,” State Veterinarian Scott Marshall, who leads DEM’s response to the HPAI threat, said.
Officials with DEM, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and The Nature Conservancy also said that dead shearwaters recently found on Rhode Island beaches that were tested for HPAI came back negative.
Following up on an advisory sent last month, they recommend that the public avoid sick or dead birds on seashores and report any cases of waterbird deaths to the Rhode Island Division of Fish and Wildlife.
Wildlife biologists say, however, that reports coming in from the public tend to be underestimated, especially if there is not a large die-off of birds.
While risk of HPAI to humans is low, DEM urges the public not to touch dead birds and to keep dogs on leashes and away from carcasses. State, federal and non-government conservation organizations are continuing to collaborate to test a sample of specimens and are actively monitoring beaches.
Avian influenza occurs in both low and high pathogenic forms, which refer to the severity of the disease and how likely it is to result in the death of poultry. Most avian influenzas are low pathogenic and cause minimal death and disease to infected birds.
In 2020, a strain of the virus emerged in Europe and Central Asia and spread to North America in December 2021. The last outbreak of HPAI in the United States was in 2017.
The affliction causes high mortality rates in poultry and has severely affected nesting seabirds in Europe.
Conservation organizations are particularly concerned about the potential for outbreaks to jeopardize imperiled waterbird species with already small populations such as Piping Plovers, Red Knots and Roseate Terns.
Symptoms of infected birds can include neurological issues such as imbalance, inability to fly and respiratory distress.
Summer heat can slow spread of the illness.
“Historically, warmer and drier weather signals a lower risk of HPAI as these conditions do not favor survivability of the virus in the environment,” Marshall said.
The DEM advises that people with poultry or backyard flocks should disinfect their shoes and boots before visiting and coming back from beaches, parks and refuges. Anyone who finds a dead bird is asked to report the siting to the DEM on its website. Click “Agriculture” under the DEM’s Offices & Divisions drop-down menu to be taken to a section on avian influenza.
“Finding a single dead bird may not be cause for alarm,” the DEM said. “A standard indicator for disease is observing several dead birds over a short period of time at a single location. However, during times of certain disease outbreaks, such as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, observing a single bird washed up on the beach is worth reporting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.