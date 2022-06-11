The commode conundrum with public toilets is something Ralph Mollis and the North Kingstown Town Council want to avoid.
In fact, these officials could very well become heroes for paruresis plagued people.
Wanting to bring a smile to those who have a strong dislike for the grim and multisensory nightmare of using public toilets, they approved recent renovations to men’s and women’s restrooms at Wickford Waterfront Municipal Parking Lot and town beach.
Yes, there have been some complaints lately, said Town Council President Greg Mancini, about the need for improvements.
Still, there’s another reason for doing interior and exterior re-decorating that could qualify for a House Beautiful magazine contest for contemporary public commodes.
”…It is a source of pride and needed renovating,” said Mollis about the work.
Bacteria and illnesses from person-to-person often spread from contact with unclean restroom fixtures, including toilets, urinals, sinks and paper-product dispensers.
Public restrooms could have a convention of unlimited numbers of germs, never reaching capacity. Every time a toilet is flushed, up to 10,000 bacteria and viruses can atomize into the air.
Among the many benefits of restroom renovations are improved sanitation, greater comfort, easier access for all.
That’s not lost either on Mollis, Mancini and the rest of the town council that voted for a nearly $79,000 project at the parking lot to be done.
Mollis, in an effort to meet some money limits, assigned Public Works staff to the beach bathroom upgrade still in progress.
Although neither was done in time for last November’s celebration of the United Nations-designated World Toilet Day, officials wanted them completed for the summer tourist season just about to start.
Thousands of visitors come to this historic town for events, such as the Wickford Art Festival. Large numbers of residents, their families and friends also use the town beach and its facilities.
Nonetheless, these changes do not measure up to improvements made to some lavatories a few years ago in New York City, town officials admit.
Those had freshly plucked ornamental grasses by the sink, and four gleaming toilets with sanitary seat covers that rotated between uses with the wave of a hand.
Soothing classical music was piped in, along with heat on chilly days. A full-time attendant waited just outside for touch-ups and emergencies.
“If you must go, there may be no better public restroom in all of New York City than the five-star experience now available in the heart of Manhattan,” once declared The New York Times.
No five-star experience in North Kingstown, but officials want at least a three-star one for these upgraded facilities.
They opted for a slightly more basic version, which includes new bathroom fixtures, partitions, tile, interior paint, and windows. Exterior refreshing with a paint job and other improvements, according to Mollis.
Even the existing skylight — something more than the basic — has been replaced at the parking lot building, officials said.
Mollis noted that the municipal parking lot building “is frequently used, particularly on weekends or when we have village events. The facility was long overdue for an upgrade.”
The facelift and repairs may also make these officials fans of people plagued with paruresis or “shy bladder” when needing to go in a public place.
According to online medical consultant WebMD, paruresis is a psychological condition that leads to a physical reaction of holding back until there’s complete privacy of one kind of another.
Clearly, public toilets with gross or unkempt conditions make it even worse for those afflicted, according to medical experts and even local officials said they can understand.
These renovations, though, may help users avoid more serious reactions a thought bringing a sigh of relief to Mollis and Mancini when told about the effects.
WebMD said that some may “have signs of anxiety-like a rapid heartbeat, sweating, faintness and shaking.”
So, the cost for work on these restrooms may well be worth the comfort for users, especially residents. They go into another partitioned area — the voting booth — next November just before World Toilet Day.
