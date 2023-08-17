NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narrow River Preservation volunteer Padma Venkataman and her daughter, Karuna, sat by the Narrow River showing anyone who stopped by their tent the art form of temporary skin decoration known as Mehndi, or “henna.”
Karuna learned the art when she was eight years old, and first drew a mango design for her grandmother.
The drawings meant for one’s hands or feet are done with a paste created with henna.
“‘Henna’ is fine,” Venkataman said regarding the correct ways to identify the drawings. “The only thing I object to is when people start calling it a ‘henna tattoo.’ I hate that because it’s such a westernization of the concept. A tattoo is a different thing altogether. This is art that we use … and it’s a beautiful thing, it’s a very meditative thing when it’s done.”
The Narrow River Preservation held its “Art on the River” event at the Middlebridge Preserve Saturday on the bank of the Narrow River.
Those who go to a henna artist are always asked to trust the process and the drawer’s vision.
“People may walk in here and say, ‘I want this,’” Venkataman said. “But that’s not the way you do it. If you go (to a henna artist) you trust the henna artist to do whatever they feel like doing on your hands.”
The dye made from herbs can act as a cooling agent for the body — a medicine.
“You do it on the hands and feet, which serves that purpose as well,” Venkataman said.
Sticking with a theme for the river flowing beside them, Padma and Karuna drew fish designs for anyone who visited their tent.
“This is also (done for) celebrations,” Padma Venkataman said. “It was done for brides traditionally before they got married … it was also very much a woman’s celebration but the nice aspect of it was that it made for the women not being able to do very much because they’d have henna on their hands — so the guys would have to run around doing things, which is a nice added benefit.”
Saturday was the Venkataman’s first year drawing henna at “Art on the River.”
“I have been very impressed with these kids,” Padma said. “They’ve all been very patient, and they didn’t order stuff. I’ve been in places where … it really frustrates me when somebody walks in and they’re like ‘can I have this, or can I have that?’ I’m like, ‘no, you cannot’ … the attitude that comes with consumption is stopped for a minute, when you let go and do something like henna. If you’re talking about anything, like preserving the land, you listen to what the land has to say.”
Since the town bought the land along the river, NRPA was asked to run educational activities in the spot.
“We started doing one every month,” Co-President of NRPA Veronica Berounsky said.
Residents and visitors alike had the opportunity to paint, craft, or draw, as all ages were welcome.
“There’s many ways to appreciate the river — and one is through art,” Berounsky said. “The idea is to be here but enjoy the river from an artistic (perspective).”
A couple of artists sat along the bank, sketching their own depiction of the landscape.
There were also three tents set up, each providing a different activity for attendees to try out. The tents provided a seaweed print station, fish print station and the Venkataman’s henna designs.
Seaweed printing involves dipping the seaweed in water and drying it out on paper, in the sun.
“The materials in seaweed are such that they stick to the paper,” Berounsky said.
The fish printing used to be performed with real fish, but NRPA have since switched to using rubber molds — opting for a neater and less wasteful avenue.
“The idea is that you paint the fish and then you put a piece of paper or a t-shirt on there and let it make a print,” Berounsky said.
NRPA Co-President Richard Grant supplied coloring books and drawing paper at a table beside the seaweed station. Grant’s hope was to help get them started.
“My concept is ‘get the pencil on the paper,’” Grant said. “If you get the pencil on the paper, the young kids really don’t know what to draw or don’t even know that they can draw.”
Grant starts them out with a circle.
“And from the circle, I ask them to feel their head. And that’s round. And then their shoulders,” Grant said, adding that once the children draw a stick figure, through circular motions on the paper, it can be enhanced with water coloring.
Grant’s hope is the children he works with will continue forward with a love for drawing, into adulthood, and one day become the artists drawing on the riverbank.
“The most fulfilling thing is you can start a young person out and (help them) realize they could draw. They just need to get started.”
