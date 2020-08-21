NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council met for the first of two nights in a row on Monday, with the latter being a joint meeting held with the North Kingstown School Committee, and tackled multiple issues and formalities in another virtual meeting, with the Town Council members, Town Manager Ralph Mollis and other town officials meeting in the town’s municipal courtroom.
They were joined by North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, who showed a recruitment video for the department made by several of his firefighters featuring videos of different calls they’ve responded to over the past year, which is being rolled out in an effort to increase interest in joining the department, something Kettelle said had been lacking lately. The department is opening up its hiring process this week and expects to hire 12 firefighters over the next five to seven years to keep pace with the growth of the community and replace those who retire.
Despite there being 18 items on the consent agenda, little debate was held regarding them, with many being formalities or approvals of licenses and donations, and all passed unanimously, with first readings of recreational fees at Allen Harbor and an amendment to land usage for two lots currently owned by the Quonset Development Corporation heading to public hearing at the Sept. 14 meeting.
In the public hearing portion of the evening, two restaurants had changes approved, with an inner family transfer of the liquor license at Filippou’s Pizza and the expansion of Wickford on the Water into its neighboring space formerly occupied by Wickford Wealth Management, something which owner John Brito said would be mainly to help extend the amount of people the waterfront spot could serve in the winter, when their largely outdoor dining space closes for the season.
Brito said parking was not an issue for his restaurant, listing several lots customers could use or he had been offered the ability to rent. Councilor Mary Brimer told Brito she had received numerous emails from neighboring businesses and people praising his restaurant for bringing new customers into Wickford, and building on the village’s image while some neighbors were more critical of what they said was noise coming from the restaurant’s outdoor back patio as late as 10 and 11 p.m.
Brito, along with his wife Shannon Brito, said they try not to sit people on the back deck after 7:30, with Shannon Brito saying she never sits anyone out there after 9 p.m., but that they both would be mindful of volume coming from customers.
Mollis mentioned that he too had heard of numerous praises of the restaurant from local business owners, two of which spoke on behalf of the Britos’ and Wickford on the Water, including Liana Buonanno of Gooseneck Vineyards and Joseph Kolb of Wickford Wealth Management, who said it was a “natural fit” for the restaurant to take over his old space and he couldn’t imagine a better place to take it on.
Both measures were approved unanimously, though the next item, pertaining to ratifying the water fees, was the most contentious of the night, just getting by with a 3-2 vote as councilors Kevin Maloney and Richard Welch voted against the measure.
Maloney told the council he felt as though he had not been provided sufficient information regarding water fees and usage within the town, something which Mollis countered, saying he believed the town had provided him with everything that he had requested of them. Maloney said he felt too uncertain about some of the factors and didn’t know whether holding onto the current fee would wind up being a good or bad thing, and decided to vote against the ordinance, with Welch joining him in that opposition while Brimer, Councilor Kerry McKay and Town Council President Greg Mancini were in support of it.
During his town manager’s report, Mollis noted that the town’s summer camp had been expanded by two weeks after Gov. Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health announced last week that the start of the school year was being pushed back to Sept. 14 for students, and that the town is in weekly discussions regarding a gradual reopening plan for the Beechwood Senior Center.
He thanked Ocean State Job Lot for donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the North Kingstown Fire and Police Departments and noted that the year had been one of the best on record business wise for the North Kingstown Municipal Golf Course and Town Beach, as well as that he had signed the previously approved contract with DBVW Architects regarding the renovation of the old Town Hall at 80 Boston Neck Road.
Maloney was named as the replacement for former councilor Stacey Elliott as the Town Council Liaison to the Harbor Management Commission.
The Town Council met again Tuesday in an hour-long joint session with the North Kingstown School Committee and are scheduled to meet again on Sept. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.