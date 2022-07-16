SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Homes dating to before the Civil War, a former 1930s seminary turned boarding school and an old town mill that became a popular pottery are among six historic sites honored in South Kingstown.
The town’s Historic District Commission chose the six properties earlier this year to highlight local efforts to save historically significant places.
The work of Kevin Diamond of Providence Architecture to restore the Benjamin Franklin Carpenter House on Columbia Street in Wakefield earned an award for residential restoration.
Dating to about 1860, the house is hard to miss, with its steep-pitched gable roof and a peaked entry with yellow door and decorative white and yellow trim.
“This is the best example of Gothic cottage architecture in town,” Historic District Commission member Murray Gates said. It’s owned by James and LaRea McKelvey.
The project retained special character-defining features of the home, including wood bargeboard and the trim around the doors and windows.
“Great thanks to the project owner and the current owners of the building, and a wonderful project,” Gates said.
Work to preserve the Stedman’s Bicycle Shop annex earned an award for commercial rehabilitation. The 200 Main St. structure was built around 1850, and at one time served as a single-family house.
More recently, it was home to County Auto Supply. After it closed, Jim Walsh bought the building for use as an annex to his bicycle shop next door.
The project kept the building’s overall form and materials, while modernizing the streetside storefronts.
“Jim cares about the architecture in the community,” Gates said. Walsh’s main shop at Columbia Corner earned a preservation award previously.
A “very exciting project” resulted in an adaptive reuse award for Shepherd’s Run, the residential complex off Route 1 in Wakefield.
“If you’ve had a chance to visit Shepherd’s Run since its reopening, you’ll notice it’s a great example of architecture that’s been preserved in our town,” Murray said.
Owner Ryan Schoen worked with Centerbrook Architects and Planners to preserve the historic exterior while also modernizing interior systems to make them more efficient.
Designed by architect Thomas Pym Cope and built in 1933, Shepherd’s Run is a Norman Romanesque building on 36 acres with gardens designed by well-known landscape architect Beatrix Farrand. The property has been used as a private residence, a seminary and a private boarding school. It’s now a destination estate winery, resort and event venue.
A rebuilt wood fence that bounds the Hagadorn House in Kingston village merited an award for residential reconstruction. The work by owners Gilbert Indeglia, former Rhode Island Supreme Court justice, and his wife Elizabeth matches the original fence.
“This is a testament to the small details in our town’s architecture which really make a difference,” Murray said.
The legacy business award went to Peter Pots Pottery, started in 1948 by Rhode Island School of Design graduates Oliver and Elizabeth Greene.
In 1954, the Greenes moved their Providence-based pottery operation into the early-to-mid 19th century Glen Rock Mill in West Kingston, a former woolen and grist mill. It’s now owned by Jeffrey Greene.
“Peter Pots Pottery mid-century designs were immediately popular, and remain so to this day,” Murray said. “A true gift in our community.”
The final award is unique in that it didn’t go to a structure but to a “viewshed,” the scenic overlook of Wakefield’s historic Riverside Cemetery from the new location of Green Line Apothecary, set high above the Saugatucket River across from the cemetery.
As part of the relocation of Green Line to its new location, Lineage LLC cleared decades of overgrowth to expose the pastoral vista toward Riverside Cemetery, platted in 1870 under the leadership of Stephen Fiske.
“Not only was (Fiske) the leading shareholder, he was the first inhabitant of Riverside Cemetery, the first person to be buried there,” Murray said.
The Town Council gave the owners of each property a special citation at a recent meeting, where the properties were highlighted.
“The award recipients certainly make South Kingstown a better place to live,” Council President Rory McEntee said.
