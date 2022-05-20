NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI. — Wearing his black #Blessed t-shirt, Lane Leedahl had nothing but smiles and words of thanks Friday for his family of students and staff at Quidnessett Elementary School.
“For the past 30 minutes we’ve spent time walking circles, and I’ve never had more fun walking in circles in my life,” Leedahl said.
The third grade teacher has had a tough several months and the students planned just the pick-up he needed.
Back in November, the popular teacher, North Dakota native and local youth sports coach, 40, was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. Since then, his students had been wanting to show their support and found a perfect way to do it.
The entire student body and all the school’s teachers assembled outside of the school to hold a student walk and fundraiser.
“I didn’t quite realize how big of a deal it was going to be, and you sure make my family feel very supported,” he told the students. “You know this stinks, right? Mr. Leedahl got some bad news but, you know with you guys it helps make it a lot easier.”
The students all cheered loudly at the start of the event, and then joined Leedahl, his wife Skye, son Finn, 12, and daughter Raye, 3, to walk several laps around the entire school building.
For each lap, the walkers strode under an arch of colorful balloons, and were greeted and cheered on by some of their teachers.
“What’s great is the time we spend together. That’s never wasted time,” the teacher said. “Cancer is rough and it takes things away from you. If can take my energy, and sometimes it can take my attitude. But what it can’t take is ... it can’t take away you guys. I’ve got 200 Quahogs behind my back helping me every day. You guys don’t think you’re helping me, but you are.”
Family, Leedahl said, is anyone that picks you up when you are down.
“Thanks for picking me up,” he said.
Quidnessett Principal Carolyn Johnston said the school’s walk and basket raffle raised $1,270 to go directly to the North Kingstown Recreation Department, an organization near and dear to Leedahl.
“If you’re not a part of that, be a part. It’s so important to be part of a team, because when you’re part of a team, they pick you up,” Leedahl told the children. The prize baskets, including an ice cream basket and a day at the beach package, were awarded to students.
Leedahl teaches a class of 20 and also has coached the Davisville Middle School basketball team and works with the North Kingstown Recreation Department’s travel basketball teams.
He said he has more good days than bad, and is seeing some of the best physicians available for his treatment. Keeping his mind off the diagnosis and illness helps a lot, he said.
He explained why he likes to wear a t-shirt with “#Blessed” emblazoned across the front.
“People always ask me how I’m doing,” he said. Rather than just saying good, “I started saying ‘I’m blessed’ and it makes people stop. And it makes people think, ‘Wow, that’s something different.’ I think it’s nice to take a step back sometimes and think how lucky we are. We’re beyond blessed to be a part of the North Kingstown community.”
