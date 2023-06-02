NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Lynn Krim, 83, is getting her Shady Lea artists collaborative ready for this weekend’s open studios, but she’s also starting to think about retirement.
While this long-time owner of a well-known artists’ colony is not quite ready to call this semi-annual open house her last, she acknowledged she is thinking about changes.
“I’ll get a better feel after this summer. I don’t think I want to give up complete control,” said Krim, who assumed ownership decades ago of the 22,000-square-foot mill that is home to scores of artists and craftspeople who rent workshop space.
Twice a year — except for two years during the COVID pandemic — she has thrown open the doors and invited the public to visit the artists, see their work and buy any items they might have for sale.
Creaky wooden floors line the hallways of the two-story building and offer entry to more than 40 workshops rented by artists. They include painters, potters, photographers, an antique clock repairer, weavers and fiber artists, jewelry designers, collagists and sculptors.
They will show their handmade items and many for sale to the public this weekend. It runs Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the mill located at 215 Shady Lea Road, North Kingstown.
Krim’s father, Andy Reisert, bought the more than 200-year-old Civil War-era mill more than two decades ago.
Reisert turned it into a haven for artists wanting to rent a private studio outside of their homes and separated from storefront operations that required attention to sales, too.
She has managed it since her father’s death many years ago and is committed to seeing it survive, even after she leaves day-to-day operations, Krim said.
“It would take a special group of artists to form a non-profit to keep it going,” she said, noting that some discussions had started before COVID, but those have not resumed.
Her daughter tends to the books, and another person gives additional assistance with various chores, maintenance and upkeep, said Krim, with herself tending to the artists there and rentals of studio space.
“When I decide to retire, they will have to get a project manager here all the time,” Krim said, hinting at the many hats she has worn for over 20 years to fulfill a dream her father in 1997 brought to life.
The mill once weaved wool into blankets for Union soldiers in the Civil War. It resembles many other mammoth empty and idle textile mills that have New England origins and thrived from the 1800s through the mid-1900s.
The mill is as much in Krim’s blood as the creaky floors, Civil War history and even staples scattered liberally through the floor.
Staples were this mill’s last major product until the mid-1980s when the manufacturing stopped. In its modern heyday, the staples were found in the well-known Speidel watch bands and various kinds of staplers used by other companies.
Keeping her father’s legacy alive has been a dedicated focus, even as she has aged, too.
“Without question, Lynn has been a force, her excitement and commitment to the Mill is contagious,” said Joseph Yoffa, who paints in soft pastel and acrylic and does pencil drawings.
“Thru her leadership, I have tried to be involved in the yearly planning along with many fellow artists. Lead by example, has been Lynn’s mantra for her many years,” he added.
Elizabeth Lind, another studio artist who is a stone sculpturer, has been at Shady Lea for at least the last decade.
“I don’t think Lynn ever stops thinking of the mill. It’s like a hungry baby bird that needs constant care and attention,” he said.
“Whether it’s an issue due to a power failure, severe snowstorm, etc., or whether it’s quiet, she is constantly assessing the needs of this complicated, busy place,” Lind recalled.
She said that any group of people has “a mixture of diverse personalities, and this place is particularly unique. We are run by creative ideas, deadlines, and spur-of-the-moment artistic experiments.”
“It’s a gift to be given the opportunity to plunge into a space that supports this process. Each space is a separate world, and only through the open house do they overlap,” she said. “We joke about how we, as artists, often don’t know the faces that go with the names. At open house it’s a fun surprise to learn who is doing what.”
She said that Krim encouraged her to design and plant gardens that have turned her area into an “oasis.”
“Last year, I registered my spot as a wildlife sanctuary. I now design and cultivate the gardens throughout the mill property. My studio is called the Stone Cocoon. It is where I can think and create,” she said.
Richard Fyans is in studio 113. A Narragansett resident, he repairs clocks that generally are more than 150 year years old. His Shady Lea Mill workshop, called Narragansett Clock Shop, consists of two small rooms.
The walls are lined with old wooden mahogany, cherry and maple clocks. Steeple, beehive, gingerbread, miniature steeple, French mantle and column and splat are there, too.
He said he enjoys this precision work and the gift of knowledge he brings to restoring timepieces passed down through a family. He also has old heirloom clocks for sale.
Renee Syed is a mixed media artist whose large works in resin as well as abstract and collage pieces are on display in her large studio. It has provided for both public — open studios — and private sales.
“Lynn’s keeping the open studios going has helped many an artist, I think. Often we keep to ourselves in our studios creating and working,” she said. “By continuing the open studios, it affords us the opportunity to sell our work and also gain exposure. It’s an invaluable tool for sharing creativity, even within our own little community.”
As Krim readied the mill last week for the open house, she reflected on the building.
“I love the building,” Krim said, “and I love the smell of it and I love the artists. I’d like to be here less, but I’m not ready yet to totally retire.”
