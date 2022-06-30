The state will be able to issue licenses to sell recreational marijuana in Narragansett and South Kingstown — that is, unless local voters say no in November.
Gov. Dan McKee signed the Rhode Island Cannabis Act on May 25. It legalizes and regulates recreational cannabis by requiring state-issued licenses for its cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and retail sale.
It legalizes possession of up to one ounce for personal use by those age 21 or older, among other provisions. But the law also lets communities opt out by putting the question before voters.
Town councils in Narragansett and South Kingstown voted unanimously last week to add the question to the Nov. 8 ballot.
In South Kingstown, Council President Rory McEntee said allowing retail cannabis sales could have several benefits.
“It could bring a lot of tourism, a lot of activity, allow other small businesses to grow further,” McEntee said. “But the best way to get the pulse of the community is to put this before them at a referendum.”
If a city or town doesn’t send the act to referendum, it will be allowed, subject to any related zoning amendments the town adopts.
“Several communities aren’t sending it to referendum, some are,” South Kingstown Town Solicitor Michael Ursillo said. Some municipalities see the associated three-percent excise tax in the law as a revenue generator and want to capture that money rather than see it go to a neighboring community, he added.
“Some communities, very rural in nature, would just rather not have it, but, it’s still going to be up to the electors to decide, because the councils can’t make that decision,” he said.
South Kingstown currently allows medicinal marijuana, and is a host community for Plant Based Compassionate Care, which operates Sweetspot Dispensary. The facility at 91 Pershing Ave. serves as a consultation office only; the business delivers its products to Rhode Island medical marijuana card holders and has or is building cannabis facilities in Maine, Maryland, Connecticut and New Jersey.
That operation is not affected by the new law.
“This (referendum) only applies to recreational,” cannabis, Ursillo said, although a medicinal facility could convert to also offer recreational cannabis, with the proper state licensing and local zoning.
The new law says that existing compassion centers can sell adult recreational use cannabis beginning Dec. 1, upon payment of a $125,000 fee.
The law also sets up a cannabis control commission, a three-member independent body to issue licenses and administer and enforce policies for medical and adult use cannabis.
The act also includes provisions to allow recreational marijuana cultivation, manufacturing and lab testing.
“You can’t divide those up, it all comes as one package,” Ursillo said. “Since it’s opt-out, automatically, in every city and town in the state, all four of those activities will be allowed.”
Ursillo recommended the council send the matter to the Planning Board, in order to amend town zoning rules to restrict where the activity could take place.
“Manufacturing cannabis can have certain odors and other things associated with it, so obviously you’d want it in certain districts, so to speak,” Ursillo said.
Narragansett Town Councilor Patrick Murray said he hopes voters reject the measure in that town.
“Hopefully it will be voted down,” Murray said. “We’ve got enough issues with the youths.”
Council President Jesse Pugh said the referendum would not affect prohibitions on the use of cannabis or tobacco in public.
“We’ve gotten some emails about this,” Pugh said. “This has nothing to do with being able to smoke or use cannabis on town property. That’s a totally separate thing. This is specifically for retail and cultivation at a business level.”
Other ordinances would address such use on town property, and Town Solicitor James Callaghan said a draft of those changes is being prepared for the July 18 council meeting.
Resident Stanley Wojciechowski said Narragansett should not allow cannabis cultivation and processing. He had no objection to retail sales, though.
“We don’t want neighbors cultivating and manufacturing marijuana,” he said. “I owned a five-unit and one person smoked and it drove everybody out. The smell is crazy. We can’t have cultivation and manufacturing of that smelly stuff anywhere in our town. That smell carries, and we don’t want it being emitted from any lot or factory or house or wherever.”
