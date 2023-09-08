SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Just under 200 people filed into the high school auditorium Tuesday evening to view the community screening of “Our Town: South Kingstown,” a film made up of content gathered from local contributors that assisted Rhode Island PBS in completing its 16th installment of an active documentary series dedicated to highlight each town in Rhode Island.
“It’s so fun seeing everyone come together,” Jodi Mesolella, Rhode Island PBS Director of Membership & Special Projects said at the screening. “We’ve had a lot of good responses. We keep in touch (with our contributors) we filmed last week at the South County Art Association, so you’re going to see that in (Wednesday’s) presentation.”
The film series is a project RIPBS has been working on for almost 10 years. The South Kingstown installment ran for 56 minutes. Each story, or chapter of the documentary ran for about 3-4 minutes — capturing the people, places, geography, structures, organizations, and lifestyle of the beach suburb.
“We’re just so excited for everyone in South County, South Kingstown to watch, we’re excited for everyone in Rhode Island who has their family memories here to watch and we can’t wait for everyone who worked on the film to see it,” Mesolella said.
“Our Town: South Kingstown” premiered via broadcast on Wednesday evening. It is a mixture of documentary, community builder, fundraiser, and a “day-in-the-life” scrapbook. According to producers, South Kingstown’s documentary supplied more chapters — over 16 topics and vignettes, than the typical 10-12 stories other towns have provided.
Prior to the showing, Rhode Island PBS President David Piccerelli spoke on behalf of the station.
“We wouldn’t have been able to bring this to you, without all the great people who participated and created the segments and the programs, so, thank you very much,” Piccerelli said. “I’d also like to thank all of sponsors, again we wouldn’t be able to do this, without the sponsors. I think this was a record number of sponsors we’ve had.”
The story, “Wild South Kingstown,” featuring local wildlife enthusiast Elise Torello, kicked off the documentary. It supplied a light-hearted montage of wildlife being themselves in their natural habitat – content secured via Torello’s trail cameras.
“I hope that sharing these videos and getting people to see what the animals are up to will get them back in touch with the beautiful natural areas around us,” Torello said.
Torello’s favorite footage is made up of shots of bobcats and river otters.
“I’ve managed to capture just about every local mammal, except a bear, and I’m hopeful I’ll get one of those at some point too,” Torello said.
There was a story featured on the town’s art community, specifically told through the South County Art Association — an establishment for over 90 years — as told by Potter and Studio Manager, Todd Kenney.
“It provides a community-based art program for everybody and also for professional artists to display and learn and teach,” Kenney said of the association.
South Kingstown Town Council Vice President Michael Marran was also featured in the film — in a section infused with nostalgia and poignancy. He talked about his time growing up during the 1960s in Rhode Island and spending his summers at Roy Carpenters’ Beach as a kid from Warwick.
“Over the years, erosion took more and more of the beach, until the grass, the dunes, the parking area and even the roads disappeared,” Marran said.
Marran added, although Rhode Island didn’t suffer a direct hit from Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Carpenters’ Beach was still punished.
“Most of the first-row cottages on the east side were damaged or destroyed,” Marran said.
Marran elaborated on what the beach meant to him when he was a kid.
“Back in the 60s when I was growing up, it was a very tight-knit community,” he said. “It just changed a huge part of our lives. The house it wasn’t just a place to go in the summer. In the neighborhood those close-knit houses were all like one big family to begin with … that went on for half a century.”
Eventually, the erosion and weather beat the area so badly that Marran’s family had to sell their summer house.
Erosion continues to eat at Matunuck’s shore, to this day.
“After Hurricane Sandy and having to move the house I started to educate myself a lot more on climate change and sea level rises, specifically how it has affected and how it’s going to impact South Kingstown,” Marran said. “And I started to talk to people about planning for the future and how we’re going to need to adapt because of climate change.”
The 300th Anniversary Steering Committee’s yearlong celebration of the town’s tricentennial closed out the production. The commemoration and remembrance of the town’s history and people through this ongoing event is what drew Rhode Island PBS back to South Kingstown, after being briefly knocked off course due to the pandemic.
“Timing wise it worked out perfectly, we were coming to town, the pandemic hit,” Mesolella said of the documentary production. “And then when we had the first call (with the 300th Anniversary Committee), it just made so much sense time wise to make South Kingstown our next stop.”
