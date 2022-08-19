Charlie Donadio, the president and owner of Rhode Island Fast Ferry, is making a “Mayday” call for help, but his vessels need employees, not a rescue.
“We have immediate openings,” Donadio said. “We are looking for anybody with experience in boating, sailing, offshore fishing, or any type of maritime experience. This is a great opportunity for retirees, or for anybody who just likes working on the water.”
His company provides high speed ferry service from Quonset Point in North Kingstown to Martha’s Vineyard; offers Lighthouse Cruises and Newport Harbor Tours on Narragansett Bay; and Atlantic Wind Transfers, an offshore wind commercial services arm, operating crew transfer vessels for technicians and equipment servicing offshore wind farms all along the East Coast.
Rhode Island Fast Ferry is looking for seasonal (May-October) deckhands, deck bartenders, and mates for the Quonset to Martha’s Vineyard fast ferry, and it has year-round openings for deckhands and mates on the crew transfer vessel that transports technicians to and from the Wind Farm off of Block Island.
“We are struggling to find people to hire, just like many other businesses across the country,” Donadio said. “We are looking to train people who may want to grow with the company.”
The company is offering a $300 sign-on bonus, he said.
Rhode Island Fast Ferry is the fastest growing marine transportation company in New England, Donadio said, operating three high-speed ferries and two offshore wind crew transfer vessels, with plans to expand. The company also charters their fast ferries to other ferry operators throughout the country and owns a Rhode Island PUC License to provide a new ferry service from Quonset Point to Old Harbor Block Island, although it has not started that service yet.
Anyone interested in becoming a crew member or working for Rhode Island Fast Ferry may visit their website at www.fastferry.com to fill out an online application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.