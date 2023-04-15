As the possibility of another summer season with lifeguard shortages looms, state officials are declining to say how many have been hired so far as they prepare a corporate-style recruitment and retention program.
Michael Healey, spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Management, said that the plan’s details may be publicly released this week. He declined to go into detail about it.
“The only thing I can say, because it’s not final and not approved yet, is that we’re hopeful about offering sign-on and possibly retention bonuses to lifeguards this summer,’ he said.
Narragansett and South Kingstown recreational officials report they expect to meet all hiring needs without any shortfalls expected. Both noted they met their hiring goals last summer.
Last year at this time, while preparing for summer and the tourist season, state faced historic lows in the numbers of these guardians of water safety, according to various officials.
“Thus far we’ve filled 40 out of 157 total lifeguard positions, or around 25%. Typically, by now we’d have placed around 50%-60% of our summer workforce,” said Healey said last May.
The reasons varied from a general shortage in the labor pool to young college and university students taking higher-paying jobs in the private sector to support increased costs in school tuition and other expenses.
Lifeguard jobs in the Northeast are generally seasonal and last from Memorial Day in late May when state and town beaches open to Labor Day in August when the summer vacation time ends for many people.
It’s also a time when these young workers return to their colleges or universities. Graduated seniors usually use this lifeguard gig as a supporting job while they look for full-time jobs in a chosen career or start graduate studies.
To keep the state competitive with towns and private beaches that have higher salaries that attracted these students, Healey said that the state this year is offering pay increases this summer as one method of attraction for candidates.
“One thing we can confirm is that working with the General Assembly and state Office of Management and Budget, we succeeded in getting pay raises for lifeguards this season,” he said.
The raises range from 10.7% (from $14 to $15.50 for Lifeguard 1) to 14% (from $16 to $18.25 for Seasonal Supervising Lifeguard).
The American Lifeguard Association is sounding a warning that this summer’s shortage could be “as bad as last year, or worse or this year.”
“Unless we start looking differently at lifeguarding, not as young teenagers who don’t have to pay rent or buy food, but as a career, we will have a shortage,” said B.J. Fisher, association spokesman.
As one solution, he offers that municipalities and states should consider lifeguards as essential workers and part of a community’s emergency response team.
“Everyone should be lifeguard-trained,” he said, explaining that in some areas, park authorities are training groundskeepers and recreational staff, so they can be pulled into lifeguard duty if needed.
“Why not get our youth trained in first aid?” he said, suggesting career path training in vocational schools that incorporate lifeguard skills in other first responder jobs.
In Narragansett, Mike Florio, ocean safety manager at its town beach, accented a frequently hear point from Fisher, Healey and others about coping with a turnover with this specialized and safety-certified labor group.
“We have 22 lifeguards not returning this year all due to internships, those positions will all be replaced with an abundance of applications I have been receiving since early January,” he said.
In South Kingstown, Lenka Capek in the Recreation and Leisure Department, said that competitive wages are that town’s lynchpin to avoiding problems from turnover.
“We are very fortunate to have a smaller-sized beach so we were not directly impacted by the shortage. We did feel it though when our guards were heading back to school the week leading up to Labor Day Weekend (last year),” she said.
“We were not able to have the beach in operation similar though to the past couple of years. We did however reopen in full operation for the weekend,” she added.
