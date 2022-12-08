SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For almost two years some town officials knew that a potential Native American — as well as town pauper — graveyard lay under a tiny park that South County Hospital, the town’s largest employer, wanted to take over to help alleviate pressing parking problems.
The hospital — also aware of the underlying burial ground — nonetheless pushed hard for a deal to obtain that three-acre park in exchange for giving the town 34 acres of wooded space far away at the municipal border with Exeter and Richmond.
So eager were hospital officials for that small neighborhood park, they sent Board of Trustees Chairman Joseph Matthews a few weeks ago to the public pulpit to recruit support and then distributed to residents a petition for supporting the hospital.
In a November 24, 2022, public statement, Matthews pleaded with local residents to lobby the Town Council to give up the puny park. The land would add up to 140 extra spaces in an already very cramped 820-space hospital parking lot.
This effort, however, was already in jeopardy. A month earlier, South Kingstown Town Council members learned that for 24 months town planning staff was aware of the potential — and eventual real — problem from grave sites belonging to Native Americans and the town’s poor who couldn’t afford burials a century ago.
This matter alone, along with public opposition getting more vocal, brought the council to its knees. On November 28, it voted to “pause” the long-negotiated project that was supported by much behind-the-scenes lobbying, too.
Now a vote is scheduled for Monday to shelve the swap and abandon the project.
During over 20 interviews with former and present town and state officials, preservation and archeological experts, former and present hospital officers, parking design firms and opposing neighbor, a recurrent theme was about a problem over which no one had real control.
Lynne Harper is an advocate and member of a group seeking the preservation of the park and burial ground.
“It has definitely been a complicated issue as many in the town staff have stated, but it didn’t have to be if those that started the hospital down the road of acquiring the park had done their due diligence,” she said.
Town Council member Deb Bergner said, “A lot of resources went to something that we could have resolved 13 months ago and the hospital spent 13 months fighting for a project that was doomed.”
So how did it happen that the town moved forward for two years on a deal fraught with sensitive problems like disturbing Narragansett Indian Tribal burial sites?
Those interviewed point to several factors.
They agreed that there was a lack of communication among all parties, pressure from some council members to move forward to help a large employer and, lastly, a hospital looking to both solve an immediate problem and address an issue that could be a stumbling block in any future sale of the system.
The Beginning of Problems
One of the earliest notices about the problem came to former Planning Director Kaela Gray who learned in October 2020 from the state Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission (RIHPHC) about an issue with the land.
“…there are known archaeological sites and precontact burial sites in the vicinity of the parcel and we are concerned that there may be archaeological deposits and burials on this property, as well,” the commission told her in the letter.
In that letter dated October 1, 2020, that came when former Town Manager Robert Zarnetske was still managing the day-to-day government operations and pushing for the exchange, the commission asked the town to prepare an archeological study of artifacts and burials since the park was near a well-known Salt Pond area encampment for the Narragansett Indian Tribe.
Zarnetske said this week that “had I known of any archaeological issues, that project would have never gone forward.” He added, however, that the potential aspect needed to be investigated. He later would be forced out of office by May of the next year for unrelated issues.
In August 2021, the commission in a letter to another state agency noted that the archaeological survey had been done, but that the town had not sent the commission a copy of the then-completed study.
On October 13, 2021, a copy of the survey was sent to the commission by Gray and Pape, national environmental consultants hired by the town and with offices in Providence.
After receiving a copy and reading it, commission leadership came down harder on the deal, saying it “heightens our concern regarding the possibility of Narragansett burials on the property.”
While it suggested constant review, it also said that fill over the site would allow for parking plans to move forward. It did note, however, that the commission needed to be kept informed of excavation that would disturb the ground.
Interim Town Manager Terry Murphy and new Planning Director James Rabbitt were copied on the note to the firm the town hired for the archaeological survey.
Meanwhile, discussions continued with various town officials, including the Planning Board that was reviewing the hospital’s proposal for a new institutional master plan. It had the park land swap figured as an important component, according to the Planning Board meeting records.
Then earlier this year, James Manni, former superintendent of the RI State Police, became town manager. Murphy returned to her old job as recreation and leisure services director.
A letter dated October 5, 2022, from the historical commission arrived in town offices. Some of those interviewed said that the letter surprised Manni because he reportedly was unaware of the many intricate details of the park and land swap deal.
The commission’s letter said at one point, “We have not heard back from the town regarding our recommendations, but it has been brought to our attention by several South Kingstown residents that the project is moving forward.”
Then in a shift of emphasis that would have a strong bearing on the hospital’s ability to proceed, the commission said, “In as much as RIHPHC considers it highly likely that Narragansett graves are present on this property, it must be considered a cemetery by the town, and afforded all the protections of the State cemetery laws.”
For the project to move forward, the commission’s suggestions and comments — based in part on the archaeological report — are considered by other state and federal agencies whose approvals are needed for giving the park to the hospital.
This newly stated designation and information put the park and land swap in serious jeopardy, said local officials.
“A lot of people had the report, but no one was saying ‘Why are you still going forward?’” Bergner said in an interview.
“I didn’t know about the report until just recently, in October. We were not told about it. When I heard about it, I asked for it immediately,” she added.
Town Staff Knew Risks
Various town staff members were made aware of the commission’s concerns repeatedly during the last two years and also received the report, however.
Murphy would only comment, “As for the notification that the Town Manager’s office received from RIHPHC in November of 2021, I will say that there was nothing intentional about not sharing it with the Town Council.”
“The letter was sent to the attention of the hospital’s consultant and copied to the town. It was incorporated into the ongoing file for a proposed land swap application that, at the time, was already under review” with the town, state Department of Environmental Management and the federal National Park Service, she said.
Murphy did not say why the archaeological study was not shared or whether she was told not to share it with the elected council members. She did not want to comment further on the matter.
Yet, there was also other correspondence since 2020 noting the potential burial ground and including the archeological study that never made it to council members.
Bergner was a member of the council in 2021 and won re-election in November. So, too, was Rory McEntee, also re-elected and council president. He echoed Bergman.
“It (the study) did not come to the attention of the Town Council until recently, and when it did, the council addressed it,” McEntee said in an interview this week. He did not say whether he knew about the report, as some maintain. Some interviewed also said he had been pushing for the land swap behind the scenes.
“We’ve had three town managers throughout the process of studying and considering the swap. If the hospital officials or town staff knew of the study earlier, it nonetheless did not make its way to the town council until recently,” he said.
The Parking Problem
From South County Health’s perspective, there might have been a misstep or two, but the need for more parking remains critical.
“South County Health acknowledges there was more due diligence required for the land swap,” said hospital President Aaron Robinson.
However, he said that the hospital “was from the very start, making every effort to follow appropriate channels and processes with the Town of South Kingstown and Narragansett Tribe officials.”
Robinson said in an interview that the hospital has attempted to pursue the matter in good faith since the beginning.
This included, he said, its dealings with the state Historical and Preservation Heritage Commission that has thrown a wet blanket on the negotiations for the land as opponents became more vocal.
Robinson pointed to the agency‘s Interim Director Jeffrey Emidy initially giving the green light to go forward.
“It was in his second letter, almost a year after his first, and after pressure from South Kingstown residents, that he asserted RIHPHC considered it highly likely that Narragansett graves are present and it must be considered a cemetery,” Robinson said.
“Where was this assertion in his assessment from his letter almost a year before? It is unclear to South County Health what if any new or additional evidence informed RIHPHC’s evolving opinions,” Robinson asked.
Emidy did not return requests for comment about Robinson’s claim.
Robinson said that South County Health interpreted Emidy’s tentative okay as permission to continue with efforts to acquire the property and engage with Narragansett Tribe officials.
The hospital was founded in 1919 and has grown to a 100-bed facility sprawling over 345,000 square feet. It gradually developed 820 parking spots as needed while multiplying services for growing South County.
Robinson explained that today there are not nearly enough spaces for the daily influx of visitors, same-day medical-treatment patients and staff. He also pointed to many griping drivers who complain about having to circle the lot with eyes like a hawk seeking a parking space.
In addition, South Kingstown has a growing older population of residents — many aging baby boomers who need or will need medical treatment, he said, and will need to park at the complex.
That future need makes the prospects of only having the current parking capacity even worse, say hospital officials and authorities who have studied hospital parking issues.
In addition, it’s not a secret that the hospital may be seeking a suitor to buy the system.
“We have engaged ArchGate Partners, a national boutique firm focused exclusively on healthcare system alignment, mergers, and acquisitions to help us with this exploratory process,” hospital administration said in a July 2021 letter to employees. “The process will inform whether there are compelling regional or national alternatives that may advance our strategic objectives beyond South County Health’s current intention to continue as an independent healthcare system.”
Buying a health care system hamstrung by issues such as expansion and parking could be a detriment to any suitor, say those familiar with the purchase and acquisition of these systems.
The Future
The park is potentially one of three discussed options for more parking. The other two involve a parking garage, which those familiar with the situation, say is exorbitantly expensive and could require the hospital to charge for parking, which it does not want to do.
Robinson reiterated as ”completely infeasible” any suggestions to have a charge for parking in a suburban setting, which would harm entry-level staff who cannot even afford to live in an area where the average home sells for $450,000 or more.
The other is the acquisition of the nearby town public works-emergency medical services building, formerly the town’s police station. If the public works-EMS building and land go to the hospital, the town would need to find a new spot for workers and equipment now housed in that building.
In addition, say former town and hospital officials, the park could have given the added benefit of seeking direct Route 1 access to the complex rather than exiting and traveling through some side streets to reach its Kenyon Avenue driveway.
Route 1 access was sought many years ago, but was turned down by state and federal transportation officials.
Some other options floated included nearby town land across Route 1, but some say that could be a difficult proposition for parking and getting to the hospital, perhaps requiring a shuttle bus.
One former town official said that town pandemic relief money known as American Rescue Plan Act funds, estimated to be about $9 million in total, could be used to help the hospital afford new and additional parking arrangements.
Manni wouldn’t disclose the options discussed or publicly explain how any one option can benefit the hospital more than another.
The hospital remains engaged with the town to find solutions, said both Robinson and Manni.
“South County Health is encouraged by meetings held with the Town of South Kingstown which indicate there are viable alternatives to the proposed land swap that would provide substantive increases to available parking,” Robinson said.
He added that “…town officials have pledged their commitment to finding solutions that create adequate parking for a community that desires appropriate access to critical healthcare services now and in the future.”
