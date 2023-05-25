SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council and School Superintendent Mark Prince on Monday discussed the current state of the school department’s proposed 2023-2024 budget and addressed comments made by local resident Dorald Beasley, who said officials are hiding $2 million in excess funds.
“The council does not affirm or endorse comments made by citizens that are made at the podium,” Council President Rory McEntee said, prior to the talk. “A lack of response should not be interpreted as such.”
McEntee at the meeting said he hoped that Prince could “help provide some truth to what is really going on with the school budget.”
Prince started by stating that he was not there to discuss the school department’s budget.
“Realizing your opening remarks, you say the council doesn’t comment when the public comes up to speak,” Prince said. “And I understand that … What I ask is that you tonight correct the record around Mr. Beasley’s school budget calculations. I ask that because your silence does communicate, directly or indirectly, acceptance. His calculations were incorrect and exaggerated.”
Prince added, the school committee is not “hiding $2 million.”
“We do not have a $2 million surplus in our budget,” Prince said, adding that he believes the public is “having a values conversation, a public discourse about values.”
“We cannot have a productive exchange on a values document if we’re using different facts and inaccurate facts,” Prince said. “I believe the community demands us to be accurate … misinformation was said publicly, and that (South Kingstown) seal was in the background … we do not have a surplus of $2 million. We are not hiding $2 million. I’ve never stolen anything in my life. I will not allow anyone to pass judgment on me that way, or the school department.”
McEntee responded by stating the superintendent “knows the budget best,” adding the council is “not in the position to understand the makeup of the school department budget.”
McEntee repeated his opening statement, in that the council does not respond to residents speaking during the public comment portion of their meetings.
“Our lack of response or allowance of them to say whatever they like is not an endorsement, it is not an affirmation, it is merely allowing them to speak their piece,” McEntee said. “We do not endorse the financial projections of someone who comes up here and makes such assertions. I agree with you that the town’s budget has received unqualified opinions for the last 30 years … but it is you who has the highest knowledge of that budget.”
On May 8 at the end of the council’s regular meeting, Beasley said that he had discovered a $2.1 million surplus in the school department budget.
“That’s simply not true,” Vice President Michael Marran claimed on Monday. “Surplus doesn’t even happen until after the end of the fiscal year.”
Referring to an email Prince sent to the council, Marran added, that Prince’s “rage was misplaced.”
“This council didn’t adopt anything in regard to his comments,” Marran said. “There was no ill-informed support … there was no endorsement … the only thing you succeeded in doing is confusing the issue before this goes to the public on June 6.”
This caused Prince to return to the podium to disagree.
“Your lack of response to all those (comments) are inconsistent, when there are times when you do respond,” Prince said. “And that was a time the community needed you to respond.”
Prince added, he accepts if there is a disagreement between the council and himself.
“Where I stand on it, is very clear,” Prince said. “We do not have a $2 million surplus.”
“Agreed,” Marran said.
“Agreed?” McEntee asked for reassurance.
“Agreed,” Prince said.
Following the exchange, Prince promptly left the chambers.
“I stand behind the financial presentations that you will make at tomorrow night’s meeting to the school committee,” McEntee said directed at Prince, in reference to Tuesday’s school committee. “And I encourage everyone to listen in because he’s the one who knows the information better than anyone in the community.”
